Liverpool play their first competitive match since November 12 on Thursday, with a Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Man City sparking the beginning of their festive schedule.

On paper, the Reds couldn’t have been handed a tougher tie, but with City losing the majority of their squad to the World Cup in recent weeks, there may only be a handful of senior players in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Gomez were the only first-team players who did not go to the World Cup, but it is thought that the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake could all now be ready to feature.

Darwin Nunez is among those hoping to play for the Reds, who played two friendlies in their recent warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Whoever progresses in this match will fancy their chances of making the latter stages of the competition, with Man United the only other ‘big six’ team left in the tournament.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place directly after this game.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, 12am (Friday) in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man City vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on the following channels worldwide:

