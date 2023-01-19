Liverpool youngster Max Woltman has seen his loan spell with Doncaster Rovers terminated, with the 19-year-old heading back after 14 appearances.

Woltman completed his switch to League Two side Doncaster at the end of the summer transfer window, but his time in Yorkshire did not pan out as hoped.

Though he was a regular in the matchday squad, the versatile forward struggled to hold on to a starting spot, with 11 of his outings coming off the bench.

He failed to register either a goal or an assist in 379 minutes on the pitch, and a change of managers at Doncaster – with Gary McSheffrey sacked and Danny Schofield appointed in October – did little to change his fortunes.

The teenager has now followed Billy Koumetio in returning to Liverpool early, then, with the two clubs agreeing to end their loan agreement.

Woltman confirmed his exit in a post on Instagram, saying “thank you to the players, fans and staff at Doncaster for making me feel so welcome from the beginning.”

“Best of luck for the rest of the season,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether a new club will now be sought, though it seems more likely that, as with Koumetio, he will now stay with Liverpool for the remainder of the campaign.

That would allow other youngsters an opportunity to gain experience on loan, with Mateusz Musialowski and Layton Stewart among those attracting interest, while Woltman fills in with the under-21s.

Barry Lewtas‘ side has been threadbare in attack over their last two games, with Musialowski starting both alongside natural left-back James Norris – another player who could depart in January.

Liverpool are also expected to recall Polish goalkeeper Jakub Ojryznski from Radomiak Radom.