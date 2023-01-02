TV selections for the Premier League‘s March fixtures have been confirmed, meaning the date for Liverpool’s clash with Man United at Anfield is set.

The Reds play three league fixtures in the month of March, in addition to the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid.

And you can now mark the dates for the month’s fixtures in your calendar as Sky Sports and BT Sport have both made their selections, with two Liverpool games moved.

The headline fixture is, of course, Man United‘s visit to Anfield, which will be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK on Sunday, March 5, with kickoff at 4.30pm.

Just under a week later, Liverpool will then head to Bournemouth for another Premier League fixture that kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 11.

That away game will be broadcast by BT Sport.

For fans planning to head to Dean Court, the lunchtime kickoff means either a very early start for a five-hour, 264-mile drive or an overnight stay on the south coast.

Liverpool vs. Fulham will remain a 3pm kickoff and is currently scheduled for Saturday, March 18, though that date could still change.

If either side reaches the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, which will take place around the weekend of March 18/19, the league game will be rescheduled.

Liverpool FC fixtures in March

FA Cup – Fifth Round – March 1

Man United (H) – Sunday, March 5, 4.30pm – Sky Sports

– Sunday, March 5, 4.30pm – Sky Sports Bournemouth (A) – Saturday, March 11, 12.30pm – BT Sport

– Saturday, March 11, 12.30pm – BT Sport Real Madrid (A) – Wednesday, March 15, 8pm – BT Sport

– Wednesday, March 15, 8pm – BT Sport Fulham (H) – Saturday March 18, 3pm*

– Saturday March 18, 3pm* FA Cup – Quarter-finals – March 18/19

* Fixture could be moved pending FA Cup participation.