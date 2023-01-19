★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Arthur exit denied and “optimism” after Bellingham talks – Latest LFC News

Thursday saw claims of a January exit for Arthur quickly quashed, while speculation continues over Liverpool signing Jude Bellingham this summer.

 

No January exit for Arthur – but Bellingham “optimism”

As he continues his recovery from a long-term thigh injury, this week brought claims that Arthur‘s loan could be cut short.

Brazilian journalist Felippe Facincani described the situation as “very complicated” as Palmeiras explore the possibility of signing the 26-year-old from Juventus.

So much so, it seems, that it will not be happening – at least this month.

In the Liverpool Echo‘s live blog on Thursday afternoon, it was explained that “there’s no chance of Arthur leaving Liverpool this January.”

The midfielder will not be retained beyond the end of the season, though, with plans in motion to revamp Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield.

Bellingham is the priority target, and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claimed on Thursday morning that the club are “still optimistic” they will secure a deal for the 19-year-old.

Plettenberg explained that “talks took place” but that the player “hasn’t yet spoken personally to Klopp,” with “no official offer” made.

“Liverpool offers him the possibility to become the new Steven Gerrard,” he added.

 

How much for Mbappe?!

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Sunday, August 23, 2020: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe? during the UEFA Champions League Final between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. FC Bayern Munich won 1-0. (Credit: ©UEFA)

  • An enquiry for Kylian Mbappe in July saw Liverpool quoted a €400 million price tag…which goes some way to explain why he isn’t at Anfield
  • The Deloitte Money League has revealed the club to have generated the third-highest revenue in world football in 2021/22, moving above Man United for the first time

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara (L) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are “still chasing” Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this month, apparently (Sky Sports)
  • Preston manager Ryan Lowe “wouldn’t mind” bringing in Bajcetic on loan next season (BBC Radio 5 Live)
  • Miri Taylor, a 22-year-old midfielder, is the fourth January signing for Liverpool FC Women (LFC)

 

Latest Premier League transfer talk

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 9, 2022: Aston Villa's Danny Ings during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Villa Park. Tottenham won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Forest are working on a deal for Chris Wood, hoping to sign him on loan after injury to Taiwo Awoniyi (BBC Sport)

 

Video of the day & match of the night

The next Tyldesley and McCoist.

There seems to be a Premier League game every night these days, and this evening brings Man City vs. Tottenham, kicking off at 8pm on Sky Sports.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks