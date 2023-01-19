Thursday saw claims of a January exit for Arthur quickly quashed, while speculation continues over Liverpool signing Jude Bellingham this summer.

No January exit for Arthur – but Bellingham “optimism”

As he continues his recovery from a long-term thigh injury, this week brought claims that Arthur‘s loan could be cut short.

Brazilian journalist Felippe Facincani described the situation as “very complicated” as Palmeiras explore the possibility of signing the 26-year-old from Juventus.

So much so, it seems, that it will not be happening – at least this month.

In the Liverpool Echo‘s live blog on Thursday afternoon, it was explained that “there’s no chance of Arthur leaving Liverpool this January.”

The midfielder will not be retained beyond the end of the season, though, with plans in motion to revamp Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield.

News #Bellingham: Liverpool bosses are still optimistic to sign him in summer. Talks took place but important to say: He hasn’t yet spoken personally to #Klopp so far. And there is no official offer. #LFC offers him the possibility to become the new Steven Gerrard. @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/gQihoVzY7P — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2023

Bellingham is the priority target, and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claimed on Thursday morning that the club are “still optimistic” they will secure a deal for the 19-year-old.

Plettenberg explained that “talks took place” but that the player “hasn’t yet spoken personally to Klopp,” with “no official offer” made.

“Liverpool offers him the possibility to become the new Steven Gerrard,” he added.

How much for Mbappe?!

An enquiry for Kylian Mbappe in July saw Liverpool quoted a €400 million price tag…which goes some way to explain why he isn’t at Anfield

The Deloitte Money League has revealed the club to have generated the third-highest revenue in world football in 2021/22, moving above Man United for the first time

Stefan Bajcetic has offered Liverpool a solution to their upcoming squad issue in the Champions League

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are “still chasing” Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this month, apparently (Sky Sports)

Preston manager Ryan Lowe “wouldn’t mind” bringing in Bajcetic on loan next season (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Miri Taylor, a 22-year-old midfielder, is the fourth January signing for Liverpool FC Women (LFC)

Virgil van Dijk has been named in the FIFA 23 Team of the Year (EA)

Latest Premier League transfer talk

Danny Ings is on his way to West Ham, joining from Aston Villa in a £15m deal (Times)

Forest are working on a deal for Chris Wood, hoping to sign him on loan after injury to Taiwo Awoniyi (BBC Sport)

After stropping out of Brighton, Leandro Trossard is on his way to Arsenal for £27m (Sky Sports)

Video of the day & match of the night

The next Tyldesley and McCoist.

There seems to be a Premier League game every night these days, and this evening brings Man City vs. Tottenham, kicking off at 8pm on Sky Sports.