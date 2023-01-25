★ PREMIUM
Bellingham hope, March fixtures & Anfield update – Latest LFC News

More positive reports on Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham, news of several March fixture amendments and fresh images of the Anfield Road End all feature in today’s Liverpool news round up.

 

Anfield Bellingham’s “most likely” destination?

Liverpool are seen as “favourites” to sign Jude Bellingham ahead of Man City and Real Madrid, with talks already held with sporting director Julian Ward.

Tuesday evening brought further update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg over the pursuit of Bellingham ahead of the summer transfer window.

The German journalist explained his belief that there is “no chance Dortmund can keep him at this stage,” with Liverpool “favourites” after Jurgen Klopp made him his “No. 1 transfer target.”

Sky Sports’ chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol also described Liverpool as Bellingham’s “most likely destination.”

It was again denied that Klopp had already spoken with the 19-year-old, though Plettenberg explained that “conversations have been held with people like Julian Ward.”

Meanwhile, GOAL‘s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones says “operation Bellingham” is still “very much alive” for Liverpool.

Fingers crossed!

 

Other transfer news – Ox, Phillips & a new midfield name

LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 2, 2023: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. Brentford won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Nat Phillips is another being linked with a Liverpool departure, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Reds are “in negotiations” to sell him this month

 

March fixture amendments & new Anfield images

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 24, 2023: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club, showing the ongoing construction of the new Anfield Road expansion. The redevelopment of the stand will see 7,000 more seats added taking Anfield's overall capacity to more than 61,000. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Work on the expansion of the Anfield Road End has continued into 2023, with our latest images showing the rapid progress being made


 

Another bad day for Everton fans…

2GKKACJ Valencia, Spain. 14th Sep, 2021. Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal seen in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Villarreal CF and Atalanta at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal. (Credit Image: © Xisco Navarro/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

  • Tottenham have today confirmed the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma, who was on the verge of completing a switch to Everton earlier this week
  • Bournemouth have agreed to sign goalkeeper Darren Randolph on a permanent deal from West Ham and Roma defender Matias Vina on loan for the rest of the season (BBC Sport)

 

Training lowdown & match of the night

The Reds were pictured in training at the AXA Training Centre today.

Rhys Williams is back with the squad, but there was no sign of Nat Phillips

Nottingham Forest host Man United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!

