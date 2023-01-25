More positive reports on Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham, news of several March fixture amendments and fresh images of the Anfield Road End all feature in today’s Liverpool news round up.

Anfield Bellingham’s “most likely” destination?

Liverpool are seen as “favourites” to sign Jude Bellingham ahead of Man City and Real Madrid, with talks already held with sporting director Julian Ward.

Tuesday evening brought further update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg over the pursuit of Bellingham ahead of the summer transfer window.

The German journalist explained his belief that there is “no chance Dortmund can keep him at this stage,” with Liverpool “favourites” after Jurgen Klopp made him his “No. 1 transfer target.”

Sky Sports’ chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol also described Liverpool as Bellingham’s “most likely destination.”

It was again denied that Klopp had already spoken with the 19-year-old, though Plettenberg explained that “conversations have been held with people like Julian Ward.”

Meanwhile, GOAL‘s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones says “operation Bellingham” is still “very much alive” for Liverpool.

Fingers crossed!

Other transfer news – Ox, Phillips & a new midfield name

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is being linked with a move away from Liverpool before the end of the January transfer window, with Brighton said to be targeting him on one condition

Nat Phillips is another being linked with a Liverpool departure, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Reds are “in negotiations” to sell him this month

Liverpool’s search for midfield reinforcements has seen another name added to their list of potential targets in RB Leipzig’s 24-year-old Amadou Haidara

March fixture amendments & new Anfield images

Work on the expansion of the Anfield Road End has continued into 2023, with our latest images showing the rapid progress being made

TV selections for the Premier League‘s March fixtures have been confirmed, meaning the date for Liverpool’s clash with Man United at Anfield is set

Liverpool loanee Arthur is among the players whose wages were falsely lowered by Juventus, according to one Italian journalist





Another bad day for Everton fans…

Tottenham have today confirmed the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma, who was on the verge of completing a switch to Everton earlier this week

Arsenal are considering a move for reported Liverpool and Chelsea midfield target Moises Caicedo (The Telegraph)

Bournemouth have agreed to sign goalkeeper Darren Randolph on a permanent deal from West Ham and Roma defender Matias Vina on loan for the rest of the season (BBC Sport)

Training lowdown & match of the night

The Reds were pictured in training at the AXA Training Centre today.

Rhys Williams is back with the squad, but there was no sign of Nat Phillips…

Nottingham Forest host Man United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!