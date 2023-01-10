★ PREMIUM
Bellingham signs Trent book & loanee returns – Latest Liverpool FC News

A video showing Jude Bellingham signing a Trent Alexander-Arnold book, news of a loanee return and the confirmed date for our FA Cup replay with Wolves is all covered in today’s Liverpool news round up.

 

Nice book, Jude!

Liverpool transfer target Bellingham had a big grin on his face when a fan handed him an Alexander-Arnold book to sign at a Borussia Dortmund training session.

There’s no audio on the video, but the 19-year-old certainly seemed more than happy to sign it!

Dortmund have been working at a training camp in Marbella as they prepare for the resumption of the Bundesliga season later this month.

Last Friday, Jan Aage Fjortoft said Bellingham was yet to make a decision on his next club, but added that a meeting between Dortmund and his representatives would take place this week.

Things like this mean nothing in the grand scheme of such a big transfer but if you’re wondering, yes, we’re choosing to believe this means Jude is on his way to Anfield!

 

Transfer latest – Koopmeiners, Nunes & Koumetio

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 3, 2022: Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries celebrates with team-mate Netherlands' Teun Koopmeiners (L) after scoring the third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at the Khalifa International Stadium. Netherlands won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • A new graphic has shown that Liverpool target Matheus Nunes is close to Roberto Firmino‘s levels when it comes to counter-pressing. No wonder Jurgen is a fan!
  • The Reds have now confirmed the return of Billy Koumetio from his loan spell with Austria Wien, with another youngster also set to be recalled

 

Wolves replay date confirmed

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Liverpool's (L-R_ Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The time for Liverpool’s third-round replay against Wolves has been confirmed, with the fixture at Molineux adding another midweek clash to the schedule.
  • Following claims the Qatar Sports Investments group were “considering” a move to buy Liverpool, a Times journalist has quashed speculation
  • Liverpool Women have confirmed the signing Denmark youth international Sofie Lundgaard from Fortuna Hjorring

 

News from elsewhere – Kolo & Caulker reunite!

  • There has been a Liverpool reunion of sorts at Wigan, with Kolo Toure making Steven Caulker, a player he briefly called a team-mate, his first signing as manager
  • Aston Villa have agreed a £12.5 million deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno, according to Sky Sports

 

Quiz of the day & match of the night

Our latest quiz is a proper test! Let us know how many you can name!

More cup action this evening, with two Carabao Cup quarter-finals taking place. Man United host Charlton, with Newcastle taking on Leicester.

Take care, Reds!

