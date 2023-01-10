A video showing Jude Bellingham signing a Trent Alexander-Arnold book, news of a loanee return and the confirmed date for our FA Cup replay with Wolves is all covered in today’s Liverpool news round up.

Nice book, Jude!

Liverpool transfer target Bellingham had a big grin on his face when a fan handed him an Alexander-Arnold book to sign at a Borussia Dortmund training session.

There’s no audio on the video, but the 19-year-old certainly seemed more than happy to sign it!

Dortmund have been working at a training camp in Marbella as they prepare for the resumption of the Bundesliga season later this month.

Last Friday, Jan Aage Fjortoft said Bellingham was yet to make a decision on his next club, but added that a meeting between Dortmund and his representatives would take place this week.

Things like this mean nothing in the grand scheme of such a big transfer but if you’re wondering, yes, we’re choosing to believe this means Jude is on his way to Anfield!

Transfer latest – Koopmeiners, Nunes & Koumetio

Liverpool hold an interest in Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, but the Italian club’s sporting director insists there is “nothing concrete” yet

A new graphic has shown that Liverpool target Matheus Nunes is close to Roberto Firmino‘s levels when it comes to counter-pressing. No wonder Jurgen is a fan!

The Reds have now confirmed the return of Billy Koumetio from his loan spell with Austria Wien, with another youngster also set to be recalled

Wolves replay date confirmed

The time for Liverpool’s third-round replay against Wolves has been confirmed, with the fixture at Molineux adding another midweek clash to the schedule.

Following claims the Qatar Sports Investments group were “considering” a move to buy Liverpool, a Times journalist has quashed speculation

Liverpool Women have confirmed the signing Denmark youth international Sofie Lundgaard from Fortuna Hjorring

News from elsewhere – Kolo & Caulker reunite!

There has been a Liverpool reunion of sorts at Wigan, with Kolo Toure making Steven Caulker, a player he briefly called a team-mate, his first signing as manager

Aston Villa have agreed a £12.5 million deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno, according to Sky Sports

Quiz of the day & match of the night

NEW: QUIZ – Name all 83 Liverpool players used by Rafa Benitez! https://t.co/9HTbxwfPBr — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 10, 2023

Our latest quiz is a proper test! Let us know how many you can name!

More cup action this evening, with two Carabao Cup quarter-finals taking place. Man United host Charlton, with Newcastle taking on Leicester.

Take care, Reds!