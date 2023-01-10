A video showing Jude Bellingham signing a Trent Alexander-Arnold book, news of a loanee return and the confirmed date for our FA Cup replay with Wolves is all covered in today’s Liverpool news round up.
Nice book, Jude!
Liverpool transfer target Bellingham had a big grin on his face when a fan handed him an Alexander-Arnold book to sign at a Borussia Dortmund training session.
There’s no audio on the video, but the 19-year-old certainly seemed more than happy to sign it!
the trent book pleasksldj

Dortmund have been working at a training camp in Marbella as they prepare for the resumption of the Bundesliga season later this month.
Last Friday, Jan Aage Fjortoft said Bellingham was yet to make a decision on his next club, but added that a meeting between Dortmund and his representatives would take place this week.
Things like this mean nothing in the grand scheme of such a big transfer but if you’re wondering, yes, we’re choosing to believe this means Jude is on his way to Anfield!
Transfer latest – Koopmeiners, Nunes & Koumetio
- Liverpool hold an interest in Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, but the Italian club’s sporting director insists there is “nothing concrete” yet
- A new graphic has shown that Liverpool target Matheus Nunes is close to Roberto Firmino‘s levels when it comes to counter-pressing. No wonder Jurgen is a fan!
- The Reds have now confirmed the return of Billy Koumetio from his loan spell with Austria Wien, with another youngster also set to be recalled
Wolves replay date confirmed
- The time for Liverpool’s third-round replay against Wolves has been confirmed, with the fixture at Molineux adding another midweek clash to the schedule.
- Following claims the Qatar Sports Investments group were “considering” a move to buy Liverpool, a Times journalist has quashed speculation
- Liverpool Women have confirmed the signing Denmark youth international Sofie Lundgaard from Fortuna Hjorring
News from elsewhere – Kolo & Caulker reunite!
- There has been a Liverpool reunion of sorts at Wigan, with Kolo Toure making Steven Caulker, a player he briefly called a team-mate, his first signing as manager
- Aston Villa have agreed a £12.5 million deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno, according to Sky Sports
Quiz of the day & match of the night
NEW: QUIZ – Name all 83 Liverpool players used by Rafa Benitez!

Our latest quiz is a proper test! Let us know how many you can name!
More cup action this evening, with two Carabao Cup quarter-finals taking place. Man United host Charlton, with Newcastle taking on Leicester.
Take care, Reds!
