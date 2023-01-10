Liverpool have now confirmed the return of Billy Koumetio from his loan spell with Austria Wien, with another youngster also set to be recalled.

Koumetio made the move to Vienna last summer, but only went on to make 11 appearances at first-team level, spending the final weeks before the World Cup with their reserves.

It came as no surprise, then, when Austrian Wien announced his departure last week.

The Frenchman had, in fact, already returned to Merseyside during the winter break, resuming training with his team-mates in the Liverpool academy.

Liverpool have now confirmed they exercised their option to recall Koumetio in the January transfer window, with his next step unclear as of yet.

There is a chance that the 20-year-old will head back out on loan, but with Jarell Quansah also attracting interest he could be retained as part of the under-21s squad.

He is not the only loanee due to be recalled this month, either, with goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski expected to be the next to return to Liverpool.

Ojrzynski agreed a season-long switch to Radomiak Radom in his native Poland in June, but arrived in the Ekstraklasa as second choice.

The 19-year-old has only played three times for the senior side, and only once in the league, and was left out of a 28-man squad for Radomiak’s mid-season training camp in Turkey.

In his place, the Polish club recalled one of their own loanees in Albert Posiadala, whose time at Wisla Pulawy was cut short.

Polish outlet Gol24 report that Ojrzynski will now depart Radomiak, though again, it remains to be seen whether another temporary move is on the cards.

Ojrzynski joined Liverpool from Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2019 and was immediately called up for the first team’s pre-season tour of the United States.

He then settled into a regular role with the under-18s before being promoted to the U21s, while he spent last season on loan with Caernarfon Town in Wales.

Competition for places in goal at Liverpool is fierce, even in the academy, with Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies now considered closest to the first team.

Beyond those two there is Fabian Mrozek, who is a regular in senior training, while the talented Vitezslav Jaros is currently on loan at Stockport County.

Liverpool are now exploring options for 21-year-old Liam Hughes, who has not featured in any games this season and is in line for a January loan.