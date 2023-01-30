There were still some solid performances from Liverpool players despite their 2-1 defeat to Brighton, with Harvey Elliott impressing throughout.

The Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage on Sunday, courtesy of a stoppage-time strike from Kaoru Mitoma.

Elliott had initially fired Liverpool in front, only for Lewis Dunk to equalise with a lucky deflected effort.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

It was Elliott (7.0) who earned the highest average rating at the Amex Stadium, on a day when he found the net once again.

The 19-year-old took his goal well, his fifth of the season, having made a clever run in behind, and he was a vibrant presence throughout the first half.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt there was “plenty of endeavour” on show from Elliott, even though he was slightly out of position on the left wing.

According to FotMob, the forward made five recoveries in total, highlighting his ever-improving off-the-ball work.

Next up was Stefan Bajcetic (6.9), who again did well in place of Fabinho, cutting an effective figure in the No.6 role.

TIA’s Adam Beattie claimed that the Spaniard “displayed experience beyond his years,” while Doyle thought there were some “good interceptions” on show.

Ibrahima Konate (6.7) was in third place after a commanding showing, standing out above his defensive colleagues.

Beattie said that it was “another assured performance” from the 23-year-old, adding that he showcased his “immeasurably high ceiling.”

Perhaps strangely, it was Andy Robertson (5.7) who got the lowest average, despite being relatively solid at left-back – although his late rash tackle helped create Brighton‘s winner.

Liverpool now have a six-day break before their next game – a Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux next Saturday (3pm UK).