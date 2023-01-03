Although the deal for Cody Gakpo was announced before the New Year, the winger has had to wait for the paperwork to be finalised – but that wait is now over.

Gakpo’s arrival from PSV was confirmed on December 28, a few days before the January transfer window officially opened.

The hope was that the paperwork for the deal would be finalised in time for the Reds’ trip to Brentford on Monday, but that was not the case.

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his desire to see Gakpo receive “permission tomorrow to train fully with us” as “that would be great,” and the manager has seen his wish granted.

The club confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Gakpo is now formally registered and can start his Liverpool career, with training at the top of the agenda.

Liverpool’s next game is not until Saturday evening, giving the 23-year-old three days to begin finding his feet before a potential debut against Wolves at Anfield.

The No. 18 is now eligible for selection and it will be up to Klopp as to whether he is handed any minutes in the FA Cup clash.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been the player tasked with filling the role on the left wing in the absence of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota and he’s at the most risk from Gakpo’s arrival.

Klopp will be expected to ring the changes on Saturday, though, after back-to-back abject performances.