BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (L) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Webster during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Ex-Liverpool defender and fans spot “positive signs” from Cody Gakpo

Though it was another frustrating result for Liverpool, there were “positive signs” from Cody Gakpo as he continues to adjust to his new No. 9 role.

The Reds suffered again as they took on Brighton in the FA Cup, following up their 3-0 defeat in the Premier League with a 2-1 loss at the AMEX.

Harvey Elliott opened the scoring as he combined with Mohamed Salah in the first half, only for goals from Lewis Dunk and Kauro Mitoma to send the Seagulls through.

At a time when there is little optimism for Jurgen Klopp and his players, it is almost certainly made more difficult for Gakpo as he settles into the squad.

He is also doing so in a new position, having arrived as a left winger but being deployed as a central striker, with Klopp lauding his off-ball work before the game.

Yet to score or assist in five outings now, there could be concerns over the Dutchman’s output, but there are signs that Gakpo could be useful as the No. 9.

Jose Enrique is among those to have warmed to the idea, as fans took to social media to spot a silver lining in a miserable defeat.

“Gakpo’s best game in a Liverpool shirt so far and he was trying to link the play when Brighton weren’t fouling him. Maybe not an 8 performance but a solid 7.”

James in the This Is Anfield comments section.

It is, perhaps, the worst possible time for a big-money signing to arrive and transition into a completely different role, but Gakpo is clearly making positive steps.

Nevertheless, it is a strange situation to ponder as Darwin Nunez, signed as a prolific centre-forward, is being deployed on the left while Gakpo, a winger who scored 13 and assisted 17 in 24 games for PSV Eindhoven this season, is up front.

Patience will be required – not only with Gakpo, of course – but there is a glimmer of promise for him as the leading man.

