Despite claims of an imminent Qatari takeover at Liverpool, sources from Fenway Sports Group have quashed speculation over the sale of the club.

Back in November, FSG announced their intention to seek investment into Liverpool, hiring firms Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist the process.

President Mike Gordon has stepped back from his day-to-day duties within the club to lead the pursuit for a possible buyer, though it has been maintained that partial investment is more likely.

Consortiums from the United States, Germany and a Saudi-Qatari coalition have been credited with an interest, while last week brought claims of “serious interest” from Qatar.

This was, however, fuelled by a Liverpool fan account and not reported in any of the major news outlets or publications in Qatar.

Now, The Athletic‘s James Pearce has relayed word from senior sources within FSG, who have “dismissed recent speculation that they are on the brink of selling Liverpool to a Qatari consortium or anyone else.”

“No discussions are at an advanced stage,” Pearce adds.

“Their current preference is to sell a small portion of the club but they insist that nothing is imminent on that front.”

There is, of course, little new in Pearce’s report, but it reinforces the belief that FSG will eventually agree terms with a minority investor, rather than selling up entirely.

Owners John W. Henry and Tom Werner were said to be committed to only passing Liverpool on to a buyer that would share the values of the club, which would not align with a state-funded group from, say, Qatar or Saudi Arabia.

At the weekend, it was reported that any formal bids for both Liverpool and Man United are expected to come next month.

Whether that is based on fact or pure speculation, however, is unclear, particularly as Pearce explains that FSG “have yet to receive any suitably attractive proposals.”