Today’s Liverpool news round up includes news of the completion of Liverpool’s deal for Cody Gakpo, updates on a possible move for Matheus Nunes, and a bad reception for John Henry in America.

Gakpo is a Red!

Liverpool have now confirmed that they have finalised the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV, after the formalities of the deal were completed on Tuesday.

That means the Dutchman is now officially able to begin training with his team-mates with a view to a possible debut against Wolves on Saturday.

The Reds initially announced an agreement to sign Gakpo ahead of the January transfer window on December 28.

The paperwork wasn’t done in time for him to feature against Brentford on Monday, but that was always expected to be the case.

After a harrowing defeat in west London, Liverpool could certainly do with Gakpo hitting the ground running, and with all of the Reds’ January fixtures separated by a week as things stand, he should at least have plenty of time to acclimatise on the training pitch.

Expect an update on Gakpo’s first few days as a Red from Klopp later this week.

First Nunez, now Nunes?

Minutes before Liverpool’s clash at Brentford, news broke via The Telegraph that Liverpool were expected to revive their interest in Wolves‘ Matheus Nunes. Although he may well be a target, here, we explain why the Reds can’t sign him in January.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce, The Times‘ Paul Joyce and Sky Sports‘ Merseyside reporter Vinny O’Connor have all confirmed the Reds’ interest in Nunes.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was asked about a possible move for Nunes today, claiming he was not aware of any potential interest from Liverpool. (Birmingham Live)

Liverpool owner John Henry booed by Red Sox fans

John Henry was booed by a number of Red Sox supporters at the annual NHL Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, the latter a team that FSG purchased for $900 million back in November 2021.

Jamie Carragher has once again made the headlines with his comments regarding Liverpool’s poor form, comparing the team to the Arsenal one that regressed under Arsene Wenger, and claiming the Reds still need to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Billy Koumetio, Liverpool’s young centre-back who spent the first half of the season on loan with Austria Wien, is to be recalled by the Reds.

Firmino to join Ronaldo?!

In the Middle East, Roberto Firmino is being linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr, with sports reporter @ALMRISEUL, who has over a million followers, tweeting a cryptic image of Firmino’s Christmas tree.

Enzo Fernandez, who was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last month, looks to be on his way to Chelsea, with Gianluca Di Marzio claiming the fee will be worth €127 million.

