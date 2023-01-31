Ibrahima Konate is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined through injury, sustaining hamstring ‘damage’ in the defeat at Brighton.

If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry.

The Frenchman has been one of the few shining lights for Liverpool this season despite featuring just 10 times this season due to injury setbacks and his World Cup involvement.

Konate has started the last six matches for the Reds but that run of games is to come to an end as the Mail’s Dominic King has reported that the defender has sustained hamstring damage.

The 23-year-old is going to be sidelined for “a fortnight at least,” but considering Liverpool’s luck this season, many wouldn’t be surprised to see that timeline extended – the Times‘ Paul Joyce has even said “up to three weeks out.”

The issue was picked up in the defeat at Brighton on Sunday and is the latest blow for Jurgen Klopp, who is already without Virgil van Dijk – the Dutchman is still a couple of weeks away from returning to training.

Konate has already missed 13 games this season due to separate injuries and this next spell on the sidelines will see him miss the games against Wolves (Feb 4) and Everton (Feb 13).

He will also be in doubt for the trip to Newcastle (Feb 18) and potentially the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid (Feb 21), if his recovery is beyond a fortnight.

The 23-year-old’s absence could also have implications for Nat Phillips, who has been acting as cover at centre-back but was expected to make a deadline-day move.

Rhys Williams has returned to the fold after spending the first half of the season on loan but with two senior centre-backs now sidelined, the Reds could be forced into a re-think of their plans.

Konate now joins Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Van Dijk and Arthur in Liverpool’s treatment room.