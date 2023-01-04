★ PREMIUM
Koopmeiners links & Firmino contract update – Latest Liverpool FC News

Today’s Liverpool news round up includes claims that Liverpool have been watching Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, as well as an update on the future of Roberto Firmino.

 

Transfer latest – Koopmeiners, Nunes, Nkunku & Bellingham

Another day of transfer links, and a few new names have been thrown into the equation.

According to the i‘s Northern Football correspondent Mark Douglas, Atalanta and Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is a player Liverpool “have watched in recent months.”

Koopmeiners, a 24-year-old holding midfield player, featured alongside Cody Gakpo at the World Cup.

There’s been more on Matheus Nunes, with The Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace doubling down on his claim that the Wolves midfielder is wanted by Liverpool, by going as far as to say “a deal will be agreed” ahead of the summer window.

Wallace also says the Reds turned down the chance to sign RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku last summer.

Need your Bellingham fix? Jan Aage Fjortoft says “an insider” has suggested that Dortmund could be tempted into a sale for €150 million this winter, but would accept €120m in the summer.

The Independent‘s chief football writer Miguel Delaney is reporting that Real Madrid are “increasingly confident” of signing Bellingham, with their pitch being that they are “by far the best club for young talent to join.” You can choose to ignore that report if you like!

 

Will Bobby sign on?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Roberto Firmino is “still leaning towards” signing a new deal with Liverpool, despite interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg

  • Pep Lijnders has been the talk of the town on social media today, with Wallace’s report in The Telegraph claiming he has an increasing influence on transfers and other matters at Liverpool

 

Bad news on Virgil’s hamstring

LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 2, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. Brentford won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • It’s also been revealed that Jim Moxon, the club doctor who left Liverpool unexpectedly at the beginning of the season, is now working for Man United

 

Latest news from elsewhere

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 25, 2020: Stoke City's goalkeeper Jack Butland during the Football League Championship match between Stoke City FC and Swansea City FC at the Britannia Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luis Suarez received a warm welcome after arriving in Brazil to sign for Gremio, where he’ll reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Lucas Leiva (Football Daily)
  • West Ham Joint-Chairman David Gold has passed away at the age of 86 following a short illness (West Ham)

 

Twitter thread of the day & match of the night

On a day where some Liverpool fans have somehow concluded that Lijnders is the sole reason for all of Liverpool’s problems, a thread on why most of those claims are complete nonsense.

Four more Premier League matches tonight, with Liverpool in need of a favour from Crystal Palace, who take on Tottenham at Selhurst Park.

