Today’s Liverpool news round up includes claims that Liverpool have been watching Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, as well as an update on the future of Roberto Firmino.

Transfer latest – Koopmeiners, Nunes, Nkunku & Bellingham

Another day of transfer links, and a few new names have been thrown into the equation.

According to the i‘s Northern Football correspondent Mark Douglas, Atalanta and Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is a player Liverpool “have watched in recent months.”

Koopmeiners, a 24-year-old holding midfield player, featured alongside Cody Gakpo at the World Cup.

There’s been more on Matheus Nunes, with The Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace doubling down on his claim that the Wolves midfielder is wanted by Liverpool, by going as far as to say “a deal will be agreed” ahead of the summer window.

Wallace also says the Reds turned down the chance to sign RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku last summer.

Need your Bellingham fix? Jan Aage Fjortoft says “an insider” has suggested that Dortmund could be tempted into a sale for €150 million this winter, but would accept €120m in the summer.

The Independent‘s chief football writer Miguel Delaney is reporting that Real Madrid are “increasingly confident” of signing Bellingham, with their pitch being that they are “by far the best club for young talent to join.” You can choose to ignore that report if you like!

Will Bobby sign on?

Roberto Firmino is “still leaning towards” signing a new deal with Liverpool, despite interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg

Pep Lijnders has been the talk of the town on social media today, with Wallace’s report in The Telegraph claiming he has an increasing influence on transfers and other matters at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has denied suggestions that he has already spoken to Bellingham’s family about a move to Liverpool

Bad news on Virgil’s hamstring

Despite being taken off “as a precaution” against Brentford, Virgil van Dijk‘s hamstring issue “is worse than first feared,” with the Dutchman set for an extended spell on the sidelines

The news has Liverpool fans bemoaning the club’s worst possible start to 2023, with some claiming Van Dijk’s injury has left the Reds “with a signature recipe for disaster”

It’s also been revealed that Jim Moxon, the club doctor who left Liverpool unexpectedly at the beginning of the season, is now working for Man United

Latest news from elsewhere

Man United look set to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, with Erik ten Hag’s side in need of a new No. 2 after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan spell at Old Trafford (BBC Sport)

Luis Suarez received a warm welcome after arriving in Brazil to sign for Gremio, where he’ll reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Lucas Leiva (Football Daily)

West Ham Joint-Chairman David Gold has passed away at the age of 86 following a short illness (West Ham)

Twitter thread of the day & match of the night

This is hilarious. 'Assistant manager regularly takes first-team training sessions.' Of course he does, it's his job. https://t.co/v9e0LcZYSr — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 4, 2023

On a day where some Liverpool fans have somehow concluded that Lijnders is the sole reason for all of Liverpool’s problems, a thread on why most of those claims are complete nonsense.

Four more Premier League matches tonight, with Liverpool in need of a favour from Crystal Palace, who take on Tottenham at Selhurst Park.