Liverpool travel to the south coast this afternoon where they are hoping to take three points from an in-form Brighton. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Amex is 3pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.
Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.
Teams
Brighton: Sanchez; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Mac Allister, Caicedo; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Ferguson
Subs: Steele, Van Hecke, Webster, Veltman, Lamptey, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Welbeck, Undav
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments