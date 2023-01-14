★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara (L) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Brighton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League match here

Liverpool travel to the south coast this afternoon where they are hoping to take three points from an in-form Brighton. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Amex is 3pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Brighton: Sanchez; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Mac Allister, Caicedo; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Van Hecke, Webster, Veltman, Lamptey, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Welbeck, Undav

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks