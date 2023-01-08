Once again, there were more bad performances than good ones in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

The Reds hosted Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday night, with Jurgen Klopp naming his strongest-possible starting lineup.

It was another disappointing display, however, and in the end, holders Liverpool were arguably fortunate not to be knocked out of the cup.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

It was Darwin Nunez (7.0) who received the highest overall rating at Anfield, on a night when he silenced some of his doubters.

The Uruguayan made it 10 goals in 23 appearances for Liverpool, finishing brilliantly to make it 1-1 late in the first half.

TIA’s Mark Delgado gave Nunez the Man of the Match award and hailed some “fantastic link play in the final third” throughout.

Not far behind at all was Trent Alexander-Arnold (6.9), who is showing glimpses of returning to some better form since the World Cup.

The 24-year-old crossed brilliantly for Nunez’s goal, on what was his 250th appearance for Liverpool, and was described as the Reds’ best player by the Echo‘s Ian Doyle.

Thiago (6.5) was in third place, with the Spaniard neat and tidy on the ball, barring one error in the lead-up to Wolves‘ opener.

The midfielder completed 93 percent of his passes overall and was also tenacious out of possession, making six recoveries.

Liverpool’s worst player was Alisson (4.9), whose sloppiness allowed Wolves to go 1-0, typifying the hosts’ display at Anfield.

Delgado admitted he was “loathe to criticise” the Brazilian after having such a great season to date – he’s got a point, in fairness!

Liverpool now have a week off until their next game – a tricky trip to Brighton next Saturday (3pm UK).