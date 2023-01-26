★ PREMIUM
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans excited by Stefan Bajcetic’s “immense potential” after new deal

Stefan Bajcetic‘s breakout season has been rewarded with a new contract until 2027, and fans expressed their delight for the impressive youngster.

“A year ago I was playing under-18s football and now I’ve started some games, made my debut and even scored a goal – that was something I never expected to happen this year,” Bajcetic told LFCTV.

“It’s amazing to see how fast it went. But I keep working hard and hopefully [there are] more things to come.”

It’s been a quick rise for Bajcetic from academy football to the first team, but he’s shown composure beyond his 18 years and his breakthrough has been duly noticed and rewarded.

On Thursday a new contract for the Spaniard was announced, just five months after he last put pen to paper on a deal, to keep him at the club until 2027.

Bajcetic made his first Premier League start against Chelsea, his 10th appearance of the season, and there are clearly high hopes for him behind the scenes and from fans:

“Great prospect! Don’t put pressure on the kid and I’m sure he will succeed!”

Jason Wilkins on TIA’s Facebook.

“It’s good to see an academy kid make the grade. Let’s hope he can push on & become a regular as too few seem to get to the top. In the meantime give him space to develop, without all the responsibility of a game changer & let him enjoy his game without building him up into the next big thing before his time.”

Mark Croucher on TIA’s Facebook.

“Excellent news, I couldn’t be more pleased about Stefan committing his future to the club, something that was never in doubt in my opinion.”

Steve in TIA’s comments.

Still just 18, there is no need to pile the pressure on Bajcetic, even if Liverpool’s midfield is currently in a state of disrepair. And he will certainly be given the time and space to develop.

Jurgen Klopp clearly has faith in the youngster, though, saying before his maiden league start against Chelsea, “He’s made massive steps, he’s a smart kid, a really good footballer.”

