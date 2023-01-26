Stefan Bajcetic‘s breakout season has been rewarded with a new contract until 2027, and fans expressed their delight for the impressive youngster.

“A year ago I was playing under-18s football and now I’ve started some games, made my debut and even scored a goal – that was something I never expected to happen this year,” Bajcetic told LFCTV.

“It’s amazing to see how fast it went. But I keep working hard and hopefully [there are] more things to come.”

It’s been a quick rise for Bajcetic from academy football to the first team, but he’s shown composure beyond his 18 years and his breakthrough has been duly noticed and rewarded.

On Thursday a new contract for the Spaniard was announced, just five months after he last put pen to paper on a deal, to keep him at the club until 2027.

Bajcetic made his first Premier League start against Chelsea, his 10th appearance of the season, and there are clearly high hopes for him behind the scenes and from fans:

Bajcetic doesn’t alleviate the need for midfield reinforcements, but his last few months definitely play out like the kind of low-risk, high-reward project we’d be coveting if he played for another club https://t.co/PBegsuMg4u — El Mans (@el_mansfield) January 26, 2023

Brilliant news. Big talent. Very much deserved. https://t.co/1SidYdj9dw — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) January 26, 2023

A deserved reward for Bajcetic for his progression this season. Standout performance against Wolves in the #FACup and more than held his own against Chelsea on Saturday. A very exciting prospect #LFC https://t.co/WwekWE8VK7 — Chris Coughlin (@_ChrisCoughlin) January 26, 2023

Good news for #LFC as Stefan Bajcetic signs a new four-and-a-half-year contract. Last put pen to paper in August, but now tied down to 2027 after his swift rise to the first team. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 26, 2023

“Great prospect! Don’t put pressure on the kid and I’m sure he will succeed!” – Jason Wilkins on TIA’s Facebook.

“It’s good to see an academy kid make the grade. Let’s hope he can push on & become a regular as too few seem to get to the top. In the meantime give him space to develop, without all the responsibility of a game changer & let him enjoy his game without building him up into the next big thing before his time.” – Mark Croucher on TIA’s Facebook.

“Excellent news, I couldn’t be more pleased about Stefan committing his future to the club, something that was never in doubt in my opinion.” – Steve in TIA’s comments.

Amazing development by Stefan Bajcetic. Joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo in December 2020 and has advanced from U18, to being concrete competition for Fabinho and today signing a deal until 2027. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) January 26, 2023

Great for #Bajcetic. He’s been great for #LFC recently and potential under #Klopp is immense. — Dave Davis (@DaveD0106) January 26, 2023

Stefan Bajcetic new contract is great news. Deserved. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) January 26, 2023

Pleased for Bajcetic, he fully deserves that new deal. Very bright future. — Halps (@LFCHalps) January 26, 2023

Still just 18, there is no need to pile the pressure on Bajcetic, even if Liverpool’s midfield is currently in a state of disrepair. And he will certainly be given the time and space to develop.

Jurgen Klopp clearly has faith in the youngster, though, saying before his maiden league start against Chelsea, “He’s made massive steps, he’s a smart kid, a really good footballer.”