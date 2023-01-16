Midfielder Jake Cain has left Liverpool on a permanent basis, with the 21-year-old joining League Two club Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.

Cain joined the Reds at under-9s level and made swift progress through the academy ranks to find himself on the fringes of the first team.

But with competition rife in the middle of the park, not least with the likes of Leighton Clarkson, Tyler Morton and Stefan Bajcetic stepping up ahead of him, he has now departed the club.

Swindon Town have confirmed a deal to sign Cain for an undisclosed fee, with the player signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at the County Ground.

He joins former Liverpool under-21s team-mate Tom Clayton at Swindon, who also recently announced the signing of ex-QPR striker Charlie Austin.

“It’s a great feeling to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting involved, playing good football and winning games,” Cain told the club’s official website.

Our second January signing has arrived…#STFC ??? pic.twitter.com/gwcReJOkBP — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) January 16, 2023

“This is a really promising team with a lot of talented young players who are hungry and ambitious, and I really want to be a part of that.

“I’ve come here for regular first-team football and to prove myself at this level, showing just how good I can be.”

Cain wore the captain’s armband for the U21s throughout the first half of the season, having spent the previous campaign on loan with Newport County.

He played once for Liverpool’s first team and was on the bench for a further 12 games, including the Carabao Cup win over Derby earlier this season.

Good luck, Jake!