LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 2, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) and Darwin Núñez look dejected after the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. Brentford won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“No midfielder on the planet could solve this” – Liverpool fans fume after Brentford loss

Liverpool fans voiced their displeasure at Liverpool’s woeful 3-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

The Reds opened their account for 2023 with a trip to west London, in a fixture that looked an awkward one from the off.

It proved to be exactly that, with Liverpool 2-0 down at half-time after an Ibrahima Konate own goal and a Yoane Wissa header.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reduced the arrears with a header of his own early in the second half, but Bryan Mbeumo ended the visitors’ misery late on.

It was a dire day at the office for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, as their top-four hopes took a severe blow.

 

Some feel Liverpool need more than just a midfielder…

“Unfortunately not just midfield. Tactics also need to be tweaked” – Dabest on Facebook.

“Out of ideas and out of intensity” – Lord Origi in the comments section.

“Bottom line we couldn’t match Brentfords energy. Similar with every team we’ve played this season. Theyve out faught us in every position on the pitch. A distant memory from the team a few years ago that used to completely over run teams, press teams high and bully them. Now it’s a slow midfield that as a combined unit, miles off the level required.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

 

Others assessed the top four race, with plenty of negativity on show…

“Well that was truly horrific. The four wins on the bounce gave us all false hope, the problems are far bigger than we thought. The most fitting post I’ve read this season is Arsenal have turned into Liverpool and we have turned into Arsenal.” – iverhardy in the comments section.

A dreadful start to the new year.

If Liverpool have any aspirations to play Champions League football next season, they must improve, and they must improve quickly.

