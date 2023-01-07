★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) and Thiago Alcântara react during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“Not an ounce of defensive intensity” – Fans lament Liverpool’s “lost identity”

Jurgen Klopp will be aggrieved at the fact his side have to play a replay in the FA Cup but his side never felt deserving of edging the 2-2 draw against Wolves.

A strong XI from Jurgen Klopp, but there were similar issues from the start as Liverpool again conceded first and gave themselves it all to do. Did we mention, again?

Frustration was growing as the Reds’ vulnerabilities were clear to see, one breakaway from Trent Alexander-Arnold gave a timely lift, though, as Darwin Nunez levelled the scores at the break.

Mohamed Salah, as he often has, was the one to edge his side into the lead with a strike that moved him seventh in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts.

But it didn’t last long as Wolves scored another comical goal to level the scores, and fans continued to question where the intensity, desire and midfield was.

With a replay now required, here is how fans reacted to the result and performance…

 

Midifeld, intensity – Where is it?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A new midfielder isn’t going to solve all that is amiss with Liverpool right now but the personnel and the system currently in use was again in the spotlight, as too was the lack of intensity:

 

A future glimpse…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In saying that, target Matheus Nunes caught the eye after coming off the bench for Wolves, showing what Liverpool ARE missing:

 

“Punch drunk”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Liverpool's Coady Gakpo during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was plenty to digest after the draw, including Cody Gakpo‘s debut, Ben Doak‘s cameo and Liverpool’s downfall:

“Another poor performance and Wolves deserved to win tbh. This team’s just lost all identity, I have no idea what kind of football they’re trying to play anymore.”

TomK42 in This Is Anfield’s comments.

It was another painful watch for Liverpool fans with this side a shadow of their former glorious selves, with the soft underbelly exposed for all to see once again.

The result means Liverpool have another game added to the calendar this month with the replay to be played in the week commencing January 16 – but before then, there is plenty of work to do.

