Trent’s place on bench explained as fans welcome Klopp’s “message” vs. Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp made just three changes from the side that won in midweek and explained why Trent Alexander-Arnold starts from the bench against Chelsea.

For the FA Cup clash on Tuesday, Klopp made eight changes and it reaped its rewards as the energy and pressing made their return.

Notably, Trent Alexander-Arnold was not in the matchday squad, with James Milner deputising in his absence.

The 37-year-old keeps his place against Chelsea with Alexander-Arnold on the bench, the reason being a minor muscle injury that only allowed him to train on Friday.

“Trent only trained yesterday for the first time,” Klopp told BT Sport ahead of kickoff. A similar reason for Darwin Nunez sitting alongside the No. 66 having “only trained 1.5 days.”

The pair make up a strong bench, but it is the XI that caught the eye as Klopp rewarded those who secured the victory at Wolves.

And Klopp gushed over Stefan Bajcetic when discussing his midfield selection, with the youngster making his first Premier League start, with Thiago and Naby Keita alongside him.

“I liked everything, everything, he deserves it. He’s made massive steps with us. Imagine if I didn’t play him today,” Klopp said of 18-year-old Bajcetic.

“What would a footballer have to do to play? It was clear. If we could start with this midfield again, we would.”

Klopp’s XI was embraced by fans, who were pleased to see players rewarded for their performance in midweek:

