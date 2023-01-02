It’s time for the first game of 2023 and Liverpool are on the road at Brentford. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds closed out 2022 with a win, fortunate as it may have been, and they need to start the new year with the same result if they are to capitalise on the dropped points from others.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side can leapfrog Tottenham into fifth place with a victory but Brentford will be no walkovers in their first home game of 2023.

Thomas Frank’s side closed out the year with a 2-0 win over West Ham and will head into today’s clash full of confidence and Liverpool know all too well what that can look like.

Time to start off 2023 on the right note, Reds.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on USA Network, NBC Universo and NBC Sports 4K in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Brentford vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s first game of 2023 live on the following channels worldwide.

