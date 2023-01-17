A place in the fourth round of the FA Cup is on the line tonight against Wolves. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds’ defence of their FA Cup balances on their ability to emerge victorious against Wolves in the third-round replay, after a 2-2 draw in the original tie.

There was a bit of controversy to emerge from the first game after a late Wolves winner was ruled as offside, with VAR cameras subsequently unable to verify the call by the official.

Luck, perhaps, on Liverpool’s side. But it does mean they have an extra fixture to navigate and Jurgen Klopp has told us to expect changes at Molineux.

So, who is going to meet Brighton in the fourth round? Time to find out!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BBC One, which is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

US Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream with Sportsnet Now here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Wolves vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s FA Cup replay live on the following channels worldwide.

