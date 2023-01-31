★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Champions League draw general European Cup (Handout by UEFA)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

When does the Champions League resume?

Liverpool have reached the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the sixth season in a row, but when does their European campaign resume?

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are doing their best to be without Champions League football next season, or European competition entirely, but, for now, they’re still in the running for 2022/23.

The Reds meet Real Madrid in the first round of the knockout stages, a replay of last season’s final and a team that Liverpool have lost against in five of the last six meetings.

The wait is now almost over for the return of the Champions League knockout stages, starting with the last 16.

 

When does the Champions League return?

PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (L) and Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara wait for a VAR decision during the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There is a fortnight blocked out for both the first legs and the second legs, in February and March respectively:

  • First-leg: February 14/15 or 22/23
  • Second-leg: March 7/8 or 14/15

Liverpool’s first leg against Real Madrid is at Anfield on Tuesday, February 21, their second leg at the Bernabeu is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 – both 8pm (GMT) starts.

 

Full last 16 draw

NYON, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 7: during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Round of 16 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, The House of the European Football, on November 7, 2022, in Nyon, Switzerland. (Photo by Kristian Skeie ? UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images).

  • AC Milan vs. Tottenham: Feb 14, Mar 8
  • PSG vs. Bayern Munich: Feb 14, Mar 8
  • Club Brugge vs. Benfica: Feb 15, Mar 7
  • Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea: Feb 15, Mar 7
  • Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: Feb 21, Mar 15
  • Frankfurt vs. Napoli: Feb 21, Mar 15
  • Leipzig vs. Man City: Feb 22, Mar 14
  • Inter vs. Porto: Feb 22, Mar 14

 

Dates for draws and later rounds

NYON, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 2: A view of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage match ball next to the UEFA Champions League trophy during the UEFA Club Competitions 2022/23 Match Balls Shoot at the UEFA Headquarters, The House of the European Football, on August 2, 2022, in Nyon, Switzerland. (Photo by UEFA)

Once the last 16 is complete and the final eight teams are confirmed, the draws for the quarter-final, semi-final and final will swiftly follow on March 17 at 11am (GMT).

There are no seedings or country protection at any of these stages, which take place on:

Quarter-finals: April 11/12 and 18/19
Semi-finals: May 9/10 and 16/17
Final: June 10 (Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks