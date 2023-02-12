Liverpool were one of eight Premier League teams who did not add to their squad as the January transfer window came to a close on Tuesday, but huge money was spent elsewhere.

The Reds’ only signing of the winter was confirmed prior to the opening of the window at the end of 2022, with forward Cody Gakpo arriving from PSV for a fee in the region of £37 million.

And despite a clamour from many supporters for Liverpool to make more additions to their squad, particularly in midfield, the club opted against making further signings.

The biggest deadline day deal in the Premier League, or anywhere, for that matter, saw Chelsea finally land Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a fee believed to be around £106.8m.

Deadline day signings in the Premier League Arsenal – Jorginho £12m

Bournemouth – Illia Zabarnyi £24m, Hamed Junior Traore (loan)

Brighton – Yasin Ayari £3.5m

Chelsea – Enzo Fernandez £106.8m

Crystal Palace – Naouirou Ahamada £9.7m, Albert Sambi Lokonga (loan)

Fulham – Sasa Lukic £8m, Shane Duffy (undisclosed), Cedric Soares (loan)

Leicester – Harry Souttar £15m, Nathan Opoku (undisclosed)

Man United – Marcel Sabitzer (loan)

Newcastle – Harrison Ashby £3m

Nottingham Forest – Felipe (undisclosed), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed), Keylor Navas (loan)

Southampton – Kamaldeen Sulemana £22m, Paul Onuachu £15.8m

Tottenham – Pedro Porro (loan to buy for £40m)

Fernandez, who was Young Player of the Tournament for Argentina at the World Cup, had been linked with Liverpool in recent months, only for Chelsea to jump ahead of the queue by agreeing to pay a British record transfer fee.

The arrival of Fernandez caps off an astonishing month of spending from Graham Potter’s side, who spent more than £280m on eight players.

Bournemouth made the second-most expensive purchase of deadline day, with Illia Zabarnyi arriving for £24m from Dynamo Kyiv, while Southampton spent £22m to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes, and £15.8m on Paul Onuachu from Genk.

Elsewhere, league leaders Arsenal secured the £12m signing of Jorginho from Chelsea, while Man United brought in Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.

Tottenham signed wing-back Pedro Porro on loan from Sporting, on a move that will become permanent for £40m in the summer, while Leicester spent £15m to sign Harry Souttar from Stoke.

Unsurprisingly, Nottingham Forest were active on the final day of the window, signing three players, including former Red Jonjo Shelvey, with Steve Cooper’s side having now signed 28 players since their promotion to the Premier League.

Aston Villa, Brentford, Everton, Leeds, Man City, West Ham and Wolves were the teams who, along with Liverpool, did not make any deadline day additions.