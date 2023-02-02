2 assists for Liverpool loanees but a home debut “to forget” for defender

There were six Liverpool loanees in action over the weekend, and we saw two assists and a home debut that has been described as one “to forget.”

Let’s start with the goal contributions, one each for Leighton Clarkson and Adam Lewis.

Clarkson‘s Aberdeen are still on the search for a new manager after Jim Goodwin was dismissed last month, but the 21-year-old continued his impressive season with an assist in a valuable 3-1 win.

The midfielder saw his position tweaked under interim boss Barry Robson, dropping into the deep-lying midfield role back as the Scottish side deployed a back three.

It was a position Aberdeen Live said gave him the “chance to shine,” and his assist for the third goal of the day was certainly easy on the eye, cutting through three defenders for Bojan Miovski to finish with ease.

The assist was Clarkson’s third of the season and takes his goal contributions to eight.

Lewis, meanwhile, also provided an assist in a winning performance, with the left-wing back’s lofted cross to the back post headed home by Cameron Norman in the 54th minute.

It sent Newport County on their way to a 2-1 win over 10-man Swindon, a feisty fixture which saw the red card brandished after just 15 minutes.

The match was Lewis’ fifth consecutive league appearance after left unused for six throughout November and December.

Elsewhere, the weekend was not as kind to Jarell Quansah, whose home debut for Bristol Rovers saw him give away a penalty after just three minutes against MK Dons.

It was converted by Mo Eisa, with the Dons going on to win 2-0 to inflict Bristol Rovers’ fourth consecutive defeat – capping off a home debut “to forget.”

Quansah was making only his second appearance for Joey Barton’s side and the Bristol Post said he “showed a touch of naivety to bite at the ball” in the lead-up to the penalty.

With this his first loan experience, these are just the experiences the 20-year-old needs to continue his development and to his credit, Bristol Post acknowledged he then “did relatively well for long periods.”

Finally, Conor Bradley featured for the full 90 minutes in Bolton’s 1-0 win over Cheltenham, a result that keeps the Trotters in fifth place in League One, seven points adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

Jack Bearne also featured for 67 minutes as Kidderminster suffered a 1-0 defeat to Scarborough, his tenth start in the National League North.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) – 90 mins vs. Motherwell, assist

– 90 mins vs. Motherwell, assist Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Cheltenham

– 90 mins vs. Cheltenham Adam Lewis (Newport County) – 85 mins vs. Swindon Town, assist

– 85 mins vs. Swindon Town, assist Jarell Quansah (Bristol Rovers) – 90 mins vs. MK Dons

– 90 mins vs. MK Dons Jack Bearne (Kidderminster) – 67 mins vs. Scarborough

Unused: Vitezslav Jaros, Anderson Arroyo

Injured: Sepp van den Berg, Paul Glatzel, Marcelo Pitaluga

Plays Monday night: Tyler Morton