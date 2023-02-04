After Liverpool registered their first Premier League victory of 2023 with a 2-0 win over Everton, in his post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp discussed the performance of Stefan Bajcetic, the joy of sharing a victory with supporters and more.

Here are the four key points from Klopp’s post-match press conference…

“I loved both goals”

The relief on Jurgen’s face after the game was clear. This was a result we all needed.

And the manner of it was pretty impressive, too, with Klopp delighted with both of the goals Liverpool scored.

“Relieved, that was the main feeling since the final whistle,” Klopp told reporters.

“It was necessary we played the game we wanted to play and not the game Everton wanted to play…

“Both goals came from counter-attacks. I loved both goals, I love the involvement of everybody who was around them.”

New position, same Bajcetic

The night Bajcetic came of age in Klopp’s team? Quite possibly.

Before this game, the 18-year-old had never played as a number eight, but you’d never have guessed!

“Pretty good,” Klopp said when asked about Bajcetic’s performance.

“And we put him in a new position. I don’t think he ever played this position before. He came here as a kid as a centre-half, he played for us as a six in a few games and tonight as an eight. He did extremely well.”

Plenty of love for the fans

Klopp’s interaction with the fans at full time said it all.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen plenty of images of a dejected Klopp apologising to the supporters. On Monday, he savoured every moment of sharing a victory with them.

“We needed this game, we needed this performance,” he continued.

“Our people absolutely deserved it. I loved the atmosphere. Even before we scored, the people were there. It’s insane what kind of atmosphere the people create here.”

And a good night for Cody & Darwin

On the night Cody Gakpo opened his Liverpool account, the boss was very satisfied with the Dutchman, as well as the performance of Darwin Nunez, who played a big role in Mo Salah‘s opener.

“He did extremely well under massive pressure in the centre,” he said when asked about Gakpo’s performance.

“In the end, it was not the most difficult goal he ever scored, but it is exactly the goal each striker is dreaming of when it didn’t happen for a while, probably…

“The next one who could have needed something like that is probably Darwin; the chance he had was a really good one. Anyway, it was obviously Darwin with an insane run for the first goal and a super pass.”