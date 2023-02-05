After their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, a series of remarkable statistics have exposed Liverpool’s issues in the second half of matches.

Even after throwing away their two-goal lead in the first half at Anfield on Tuesday, with the scores level at half-time, Liverpool were still very much in the game, or at least they should have been.

But a look at their recent record in the second half of matches shows they have become over reliant on winning games in the first period, and far too vulnerable in the second.

Opta’s Michael Reid has highlighted that 18 of their last 23 goals in all competitions have come in the first half of matches.

18 of Liverpool's last 23 goals in all comps have been scored in the first half of games. That's just 5 second half goals in Liverpool's last 16 matches. Liverpool have conceded 14 second half goals in that time. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) February 22, 2023

That means Liverpool have scored just five second half goals in their last 16 games, and conceded 14 second half goals in that time.

Liverpool’s expected goals (xG) total in the second half against Real Madrid was just 0.07, with just two shots after the interval.

All of this would point towards a tiredness or mentality problem in the Liverpool squad.

The Liverpool of old, at Anfield on a European night, would've went at Real Madrid after the Militao goal. There would've been a reaction. But there was nothing tonight. Just two shots in the second half with an xG total of 0.07 ? — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) February 21, 2023

Despite going on to lose the game 5-2, Liverpool somehow ended up with a higher xG ratio (2.09) than Real Madrid (1.66), which goes to show how their defensive vulnerabilities proved so costly.

It's often wise to avoid using single-game xG as a measure but this really does chime with the feel I had watching on. Liverpool hadn't played like they should be losing 4-2 but Real Madrid were just utterly ruthless and then cruised.https://t.co/tF3BjCFrmF — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 21, 2023

Another stat that has sent shivers down the spines of many supporters is one that shows how Liverpool also boast a higher aggregate xG score than Real in all of their meetings in the last decade, despite the fact the Spaniards have scored nine goals in those matches, and Liverpool just three. A real nemesis.

Aggregate xG score this decade: Real Madrid (5.34) 9-3 (6.30) Liverpool — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) February 21, 2023

Tuesday’s result, Liverpool’s worst-ever home defeat in Europe, saw Real score 18 percent of the Champions League goals Liverpool have ever conceded at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

18% of the CL goals Liverpool have ever conceded at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp have come tonight — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 21, 2023

It adds to the Reds’ embarrassing defensive record since the resumption of their season, with three or more goals conceded in five of their 13 games since.

Liverpool have conceded 3 or more goals in 5 of their 13 games since the World Cup (38%). — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) February 22, 2023

Their Champions League aspirations for this season are all but over, but if Liverpool are to find a way to push for a top four spot in the Premier League, their second half performances need to improve, and their defending simply has to.