There were very few positive performances in Liverpool’s forgettable 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace, with too many struggling yet again.

The Reds were dour in their Premier League clash on Saturday night, creating very little and looking completely devoid of confidence.

Mohamed Salah came the closest to breaking the deadlock after hitting the crossbar, but Palace arguably looked the more dangerous side.

In the end, it was actually almost a point gained for Liverpool, given their ineptitude, but it was a game to forget about in a hurry.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

As has painfully been the case too often this season, this was a day to focus on the poor performances.

It was Naby Keita (4.2) who got the lowest average rating, following a disastrous 45-minute showing.

The Guinean was ineffective on the ball and was close to being sent off after a string of fouls, leading to him being substituted at half-time for the fourth time in his Liverpool career.

TIA’s Jack Lusby gave Keita just a two-out-of-10 rating, saying he was “dreadful” and “rightly hooked” at the interval.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (4.9) was another was struggled for large periods and he got the second-worst score overall.

Ian Doyle of the Echo claimed the 24-year-old was “very sloppy”, both in terms of his “distribution and defending.”

Meanwhile, FotMob noted that Alexander-Arnold enjoyed just a 73 percent pass completion rate, as well as being dispossessed once.

In third place in the worst rating stakes was Joel Matip (5.2), who continues to look a long way from the player he used to be, being described as “timid” and “sloppy” by Lusby.

Liverpool’s best player on the night was Alisson (6.7), which comes as no surprise in the slightest this season.

Next up for the Reds is Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Anfield (8pm GMT)