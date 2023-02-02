Liverpool under-21s were narrowly beaten in an entertaining five-goal game against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday evening, with Calvin Ramsay on the scoresheet once again.

Liverpool U21s 2-3 Hertha Berlin U21s

Premier League International Cup, AXA Training Centre

February 1, 2023

Goals: Ramsay 34′, Musialowski 69′; Ullrich 17′, Maza 30′, 53′

Aside from Ramsay, Rhys Williams was handed a start by Barry Lewtas, the first time he’s pulled on the red shirt since he was recalled from his loan spell at Blackpool last month, while left-back Owen Beck was also in the lineup again.

Sir Kenny Dalglish was among those watching on at Kirkby, and was treated to an entertaining first half, with three goals in the first 34 minutes.

Mateusz Musialowski had a good chance to put the Reds in front early on after some good work from Ramsay down the right, but it was Hertha that took the lead after 17 minutes, with Lukas Ullrich slotting home.

And the German outfit doubled their lead after half an hour, with Ibrahim Maza finishing off a counter-attack.

Ramsay halved the deficit for the Reds soon after, with the right-back getting himself on the end of a cross from Max Woltman to score his third goal for the U21s this season.

Oakley Cannonier was forced off with a knock before the break, with Harvey Blair replacing him. Liverpool will be hoping it’s nothing serious, with the striker having only recently recovered from a previous injury.

HT: Liverpool U21s 1-2 Hertha Berlin U21s

Hertha extended their lead early in the second period, with Maza scoring his second goal of the night after 53 minutes.

Blair went close from a free-kick soon after, but it was Musialowski who scored Liverpool’s second with a sublime solo effort.

The Polish youngster, who was linked with a loan move to Bristol Rovers before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, weaved his way past three Hertha defenders before slotting past goalkeeper Leon Cuk.

The Reds came agonisingly close to an equaliser when Woltman had an effort cleared off the line, with Dominic Corness testing Cuk with an effort from distance.

But Hertha did just about enough to hold on, with Liverpool still second in their Premier League International Cup group, but with several of the teams behind them having games in hand on the Reds.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Ramsay (Jonas 60′), Williams, Koumetio, Beck; Corness, Frauendorf (Olufunwa 84′), Stephenson; Musialowski, Cannonier (Blair 39′), Woltman

Subs not used: Hughes, Spearing

Next match: Rochdale (H) – Lancashire Senior Cup – Tuesday, February 7, 2pm (GMT)