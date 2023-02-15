Liverpool have ‘made checks’ for an impressive Benfica midfielder, Luis Diaz continues to step up his recovery and the latest on the club’s takeover situation.

Liverpool have ‘checked’ on Benfica midfielder

The Reds are in the market for a midfielder, or one, or two, maybe make it four, this summer and we’re bound to continue seeing plenty of links to various players.

The latest is Benfica’s Florentino Luis, with GOAL‘s Neil Jones stating that Liverpool, in addition to Arsenal, are “among those to have made checks” with their scouts in the region.

And they’ll have been impressed with his defensive assets, as he currently averages more defensive actions in the opposition half per 90 than any player in Europe’s top six leagues.

The 23-year-old is a key figure for Benfica as their defensive midfielder, with former Benfica coach, Joao Tralhao saying that “it’s not easy to find a midfielder with the defensive qualities he has.”

“He can play anywhere, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, anywhere. He would have no problem adapting.”

Luis has the flexibility to play the No. 8 role in addition to the No. 6, the kind of profile Jurgen Klopp enjoys, and there were links in the media to the midfielder late last year.

He does have a contract until 2027 with Benfica, who would be unlikely to let him go for anything less than a premium fee.

‘The sky is the limit’

Don’t be expecting investment from Qatar anytime soon, FSG have still yet to receive any offers for the club.

One Liverpool loanee has been told “the sky is the limit” by Joey Barton after making an impression just weeks into his temporary move.

If you’re up for a bit of an interesting video (above) then Paddy Power has you covered – it entails Premier League titles, Jose Enrique and Peter Crouch…

Latest Liverpool FC news

Luis Diaz continues to step up his recovery at Kirkby and was recently joined by an injury specialist from Porto – a March return will remain in his sights.

Mohamed Salah looked as though “he had played in the World Cup” in the eyes of Arsene Wenger, who was discussing the Egyptian’s form after the derby.

Jurgen Klopp has responded to the findings into last season’s Champions League final chaos, rightly saying it “was just lies.”

Chelsea have now entered the race for Jude Bellingham, surprised it wasn’t earlier, though Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City remain as favourites for his signature.

Takeovers and accusations

Talks between Jesse Marsch and Southampton have now broken down due to differing views on contract terms. Steven Gerrard was said to have been considered for the role (The Athletic).

Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is reportedly set to launch a $3.75 billion takeover bid for Tottenham (Financial Times).

Barcelona have been accused of paying nearly $1.5 million to a former referee chief’s company but denies any wrongdoing. Interesting to see how this plays out! (SER)

Photo of the day and match of the night

One legend passes the torch to another, what an image this is from 1974!

You have a choice between the Champions League and Premier League tonight, and you could even overlap ever so slightly.

Arsenal host Man City at 7.30pm (GMT), with Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea and Club Brugge vs. Benfica your two options for the 8pm kickoff. Not a bad night of footy!