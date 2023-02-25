Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace left supporters again frustrated at the manner of the display.

The Reds were aiming for a third successive Premier League victory, not to mention bouncing back from their Real Madrid humiliation.

A dire opening 45 minutes saw chances come at a premium, however, with a complete lack of quality and desire on show by Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah hit the crossbar early in the second half, but the game remained awful and both teams had to settle for a point – which is certainly two dropped for the Reds.

Understandably, there was very little positivity on social media come the final whistle.

Many were stunned by just how lifeless Liverpool’s performance was…

Body language of these players is so off. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 25, 2023

So so bad it’s unreal. That was a terrible game of football. Every week the only thing that goes up is the amount of players we need #LFC — Dave Davis (@DaveD0106) February 25, 2023

Considering becoming an avid follower of table tennis at this rate. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 25, 2023

That simply has to go down in the record books as a 0-0 defeat for both sides. Abominable football match. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 25, 2023

“The way we played it was a point gained, very poor”

– Dean Whitlock on Facebook

“Pathetic. Nothing else to say. I’m off before my sanity goes along with this highly forgettable game.”

– GoldenGerrard in the This Is Anfield comments

Not even arsed we dropped points, just happy it's over. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) February 25, 2023

The decline is just something else. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) February 25, 2023

Have to be winning that really given the form Palace were in. Awful game. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) February 25, 2023

The midfielders came in for particular criticism…

I hope that’s the last time we have to see Keita in a Liverpool shirt, long overdue. — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) February 25, 2023

Keita, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Ox should all be sold in the summer — Liam (@LiamAubLFC) February 25, 2023

Think Klopp reverting to his two captains, when they’re far past their sell by date sums it all up. The sentimentality has lead to stagnation and we’re suffering badly. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 25, 2023

“All Hendo does is pass back or sideways…can’t even run these days. Fab is a waste also.”

– Dennis Krishan on Facebook

“Even when Fabinho falls down it’s in slow motion now!”

– skizofreniktamer in the This Is Anfield comments

In the nicest possible way if Fabinho was a racehorse they would have made a wall of people round him and done the honourable thing by now, his race is run his legs are done — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) February 25, 2023

This Henderson performance is going into the archives of awful all-timers, he couldn’t keep up with a beach ball tonight. — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) February 25, 2023

Forcing people to watch Fabinho’s 22/23 individual season should be a form of torture — #DarwinDay (@TheImmortalKop) February 25, 2023

It’s another big hit to the Reds’ top-four hopes…

That isn't a point gained, that's two points lost. We'll never get top four if we don't start winning these types of games #CRYLIV — Kenny (@_KennyLFC_) February 25, 2023

Regardless of whether we get top four or not, this team desperately needs serious investment in the Summer. Not having CL is no excuse. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 25, 2023

“Just got to write this season off I’m afraid and a big summer to come hopefully. If not, the club is in massive trouble.”

– Michael Frediani on Facebook

“Does anyone here really believe that we can reach the top 4 of the League with this team and this manager?”

– Alex S in the This Is Anfield comments

Shite all over the pitch! Pathetic performance for a side going for top 4. No urgency, slow sideways passing. This team is done! The less said about Trent the better, looked disinterested. #CRYLIV #LFC — Sajad (@SajadIqbalLFC) February 25, 2023