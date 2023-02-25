★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 25, 2023: Liverpool's Joël Matip (L) challenges for a header with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“His legs are done,” “It’s in slow motion” – Liverpool fans slam “awful” 0-0 draw

Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace left supporters again frustrated at the manner of the display.

The Reds were aiming for a third successive Premier League victory, not to mention bouncing back from their Real Madrid humiliation.

A dire opening 45 minutes saw chances come at a premium, however, with a complete lack of quality and desire on show by Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah hit the crossbar early in the second half, but the game remained awful and both teams had to settle for a point – which is certainly two dropped for the Reds.

Understandably, there was very little positivity on social media come the final whistle.

 

Many were stunned by just how lifeless Liverpool’s performance was…

“The way we played it was a point gained, very poor”

Dean Whitlock on Facebook

“Pathetic. Nothing else to say. I’m off before my sanity goes along with this highly forgettable game.”

GoldenGerrard in the This Is Anfield comments

 

The midfielders came in for particular criticism…

“All Hendo does is pass back or sideways…can’t even run these days. Fab is a waste also.”

Dennis Krishan on Facebook

“Even when Fabinho falls down it’s in slow motion now!”

skizofreniktamer in the This Is Anfield comments

 

It’s another big hit to the Reds’ top-four hopes…

“Just got to write this season off I’m afraid and a big summer to come hopefully. If not, the club is in massive trouble.”

Michael Frediani on Facebook

“Does anyone here really believe that we can reach the top 4 of the League with this team and this manager?”

Alex S in the This Is Anfield comments

