After Liverpool fell to an embarrassing defeat at Wolves on Saturday, Alisson said he was unsure what his team-mates need in order to “wake up.”

A truly awful start to the game saw the Reds go 2-0 down in the first 12 minutes, with Joel Matip putting the ball into his own net, before Craig Dawson doubled Wolves‘ lead.

And despite a more encouraging start to the second period, Liverpool conceded a third when Ruben Neves waltzed through their defence in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Alisson acknowledged that Liverpool continue to “make things hard for ourselves,” with their second half pressure ultimately too little, too late.

“Sometimes in football you make mistakes and you get punished,” he told BBC Sport.

“We did that again and again. Two mistakes, two goals at the beginning of the game. We are making things hard for ourselves.

“After that we did a great second half. We could have done better on the third goal but it is a good moment from the opponent.

“I don’t know what we need to happen to us to wake up. We come here, say we have to believe in ourselves but we don’t act like that on the pitch or deserve that. Again, we have to put this behind us and take strength from ourselves and families to bounce back.

“I think everyone believes they are capable of doing these things it is that you have to fight for that. A game of 90+ minutes you have to do it consistently for the whole game. We showed today you can get punished for 15 minutes and that’s what happened to us. We have the same players who achieved so many great things at this club and we are not performing well. It’s difficult to say why.

“I’m not saying I don’t trust we can’t bounce back. I’m just so disappointed about tonight’s game. We have to keep working.”

The result means Liverpool have now already conceded two more goals this season (28) as they did in the entirety of last term.

Liverpool’s No. 1 went on to explain how the Reds were “punished” for their poor start to the match, and called for his team to “stop conceding the silly goals.”

“Same as the other games, we have no consistency at all through the 90 minutes,” Alisson continued.

“In the first 15 minutes we started the game not in a good way and we got punished for that. Conceding two goals, we are not in a good situation. They are confident, we tried, did a good second half but conceded again. Completely frustrated.

“It looks like in the game we went two steps behind then we make one step forward, we need to do more steps because of the results. The step forward was the second half performance, we were two completely different sides first and second half. We have to take that for the next game and use the chances we have and stop conceding the silly goals.

“We have to think about the next games. We are not in a position to think too much about the end of the season. We have to think about what we can do now and win the next game in front of us and that’s it.”