Despite doubts as to whether Jurgen Klopp will see out Liverpool’s rough spell, he insists the club “will have great times again,” and has again pledged his future.

Last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves left Liverpool 10th in the Premier League table, having also been beaten by the likes of Brentford and Brighton since the turn of the year.

Monday’s Merseyside derby will see Klopp’s side host the team sitting 18th, but many feel Everton could be the latest team to cause them problems, reinvigorated by the arrival of Sean Dyche as manager.

In the midst of the defeat at Wolves, there were some suggestions on social media that Klopp could decide to walk away from his role.

But in penning a new long-term contract in April, Klopp signed on in the knowledge that this campaign could be a difficult one – and continues to insist he will not be going anywhere.

“I will not and I cannot go,” he told reporters on Friday.

“I’m responsible, I have too much responsibility and I want it, and I want to sort it.

“These are difficult times, but it’s a little bit like, I don’t enjoy it, but we could show in this difficult time that, even then, this club is so special, because we believe in everything.

“If people believe in me, then we have to go through this together, because when we come out we will have great times again.

“Maybe the difficult times are a bit too long already, for me as well.

“I knew this would be a difficult season. If we had five or six more points then it’s still not a great season, but we can talk about Champions League, stuff like this.

“Now we are that far away, not even you ask me about it anymore, thankfully.

“That makes it really difficult, but I don’t think about these kind of things, I’m here and 100 percent committed.

“If we win I feel like I was part of it, if we lose I feel 100 percent responsible.

“I was always like this in my life, so you can imagine how big the responsibility that I feel at the moment is.

“We will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare for a very positive future again.”

Having been at the club since 2015, it’s been easy for some critics to compare Klopp’s current spell at Liverpool to the end of his time at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, where he spent seven years before deciding to leave.

But Klopp says parallels should not be drawn, and remains “completely clear” about the task in front of him at Anfield.

“There’s one moment when I’m really emotional and that’s after we lost a game, and you face me then, but apart from that I’m completely clear and can do the job I always did,” he continued.

“I’m experienced enough to know that you can get through this because two things.

“When I left Mainz it was a career step as well. We didn’t make it, I knew there was a lot of interest.

“When I left Dortmund I was really exhausted in that moment. It was a lot, and I thought we had to change something. It was time to do something else.

“I’m neither nor in the moment. I’m completely here.

“I understand that people look at the seven years thing, but it’s got nothing to do with it. The situation is difficult for other reasons but this is not one of them.”