A 30-man Liverpool squad was pictured at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday, with five players back involved but another seemingly absent.

The Reds returned to training on Wednesday, with those involved in the 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday given time off before reconvening, and preparations are now underway for the Merseyside derby.

Everton visit Anfield on Monday night buoyed by a new manager bounce, with Sean Dyche overseeing a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in his first game in charge.

It promises to be another tough clash for Liverpool, then, particularly given their miserable form of late – but the hope is that returning faces can provide a boost.

With the first team taking part in training on Thursday, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Arthur were all pictured with the squad.

Fabinho was present, too, having missed the loss at Wolves due to illness.

Jota and Arthur appeared to be more heavily involved, joining small-sided games, but both Van Dijk and Firmino worked with the ball as they took in a mix of group and individual training.

It could be that Jota and Arthur find themselves in consideration for a place on the bench for the Merseyside derby, though staff will take a cautious approach after long-term injuries.

There was no sign of Thiago with the squad, though it is hoped that his absence is not an indication of a major issue.

Given his recent workload and history of injury it would be no surprise if the Spaniard was simply working elsewhere and will be fit for Monday.

Fabio Carvalho was also not pictured by the club’s photographers, neither were Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon and Marcelo Pitaluga, who are known to have injuries.

Bobby Clark joined the senior squad, though, with academy goalkeepers Harvey Davies, Jakub Ojrzynski and Fabian Mrozek all called up, too.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Ojrzynski, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Milner, Jones, Bajcetic, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clark