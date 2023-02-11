Despite the imminent return of a number of Liverpool’s key players, Thiago is the latest to enter the treatment room, with Jurgen Klopp facing a big decision as to how best to replace the midfielder in Monday’s Merseyside derby.

The sight of the likes of Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Arthur in training this week was a welcome one for supporters.

But that news has been slightly overshadowed by news of an injury to Thiago, who Klopp says has picked up a hip flexor problem.

After an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Wolves last weekend, Klopp faces some big decisions with his team selection on Monday, with Everton in good spirits following their victory over Arsenal in Sean Dyche’s first match as manager.

Klopp will know exactly what to expect from Dyche’s side, who were typically physical and compact against the Gunners.

Here, we look at two ways Liverpool could line up against Everton.

Team news

From Klopp’s pre-match press conference on Friday, we know the following:

Thiago has picked up a hip flexor injury, severity unclear

Jota in contention for the squad having returned to training

Firmino, Van Dijk and Arthur also nearing full fitness, but less likely to be involved

Liverpool’s XI vs. Everton

One thing Klopp will need to take into consideration for this match is height and physicality, with Everton a danger from set pieces.

For that reason, Thiago‘s injury may be an opportunity for Jordan Henderson to come back into the side.

Fabinho missed the defeat at Wolves due to illness but has trained as normal this week, and Klopp may also prefer to utilise the Brazilian’s height from set pieces and physicality in the centre of the park.

Taking those things into consideration, Liverpool could shape up like this:

If those are the changes Klopp goes with, this would be the Reds XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

However, with Bajcetic singled out by Klopp as Liverpool’s only competent performer at Molineux last weekend, it would seem harsh to take the 18-year-old out of the XI.

One solution could be to deploy him in a more advanced role, with Fabinho and Henderson alongside him and Keita on the bench.

There have also been calls for Nat Phillips to be recalled to the side, with Joel Matip out of sorts against Wolves.

Here’s another way Klopp could line up:

Phillips to replace Matip at the back

Fabinho, Henderson & Bajcetic in the middle

The same front 3 that played at Wolves

That would leave the team looking like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

With players working their way back to fitness, Klopp should at least have some options to chop and change the team in the coming weeks.

After next weekend’s trip to Newcastle, Liverpool’s schedule will ramp up again, with five matches between that game and the visit of Man United on Sunday, March 5.

For now, though, Liverpool are in desperate need of some points, and what better way to return to winning ways than in a Merseyside derby?