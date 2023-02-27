Ramy Abbas Issa, the agent of Mo Salah, says a transfer rumour circling about the Egyptian on Monday is “nonsense.”

With 19 goals to his name in 35 appearances, Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer in a season in which they have failed to reach the levels of previous campaigns under Jurgen Klopp.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace leaves them seventh in the table, nine points behind fourth placed Tottenham, with serious doubts as to whether they will be able to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

A recent story via Spanish football news outlet Fichajes, a notoriously poor source for transfer rumours, has suggested that Salah would be prepared to leave Liverpool should they fail to achieve a top four finish.

And unsurprisingly, in a tweet on Monday morning, Salah’s agent called out the rumour as “nonsense.”

“Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds,” Abbas’ tweet read.

Salah, of course, put pen to paper on a new long-term Liverpool contract last summer, after months of uncertainty as to whether Liverpool would be prepared to hand him a deal that would see him become the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

The deal was confirmed on July 1 last year, with the club using an ironic tweet from Abbas as part of the announcement at the time.

Despite Liverpool’s poor form this season, Salah is still a crucial player for Liverpool, and his role in the team will not be impacted by the changes set to be made in other areas of the squad this coming summer.

After signing his contract last year, Salah made clear his intentions to stay with the Reds for as long as possible, with Klopp claiming he feels the 30-year-old’s best years are yet to come at Anfield.

Liverpool have struggled this season, and so too has Salah, but there’s no way he would look to jump ship should they fail to secure a place in next year’s Champions League.