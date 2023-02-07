Tuesday’s Liverpool news round up includes the rearrangement of a Premier League fixture, the first word from the club on a new LeBron James themed kit, and an update on the fitness of Ben Doak.

Fixture news AT LAST

The Premier League have finally announced a new date for Liverpool’s home fixture against Wolves, which was initially postponed last September.

Having already played Wolves three times since the turn of the year, most recently in a 3-0 league defeat at Molineux last Saturday, it’s now been confirmed that Liverpool will face Julen Lopetegui’s side yet again in the coming weeks.

The game is set to take place on Wednesday, March 1, with kickoff at Anfield set for 8pm (GMT).

No broadcast information has been confirmed for the clash, which is unlikely to be shown live on TV in the UK.

The rearrangement of the Wolves fixture means Liverpool’s other game in hand, an away trip to Chelsea, now cannot be played until April at the very earliest.

There is now the possibility that Liverpool will face Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal ALL within the first week back after the March international break.

3 things today – New kit, Doak & Carvalho

Liverpool FC x LeBron ?

Liverpool have officially unveiled a special edition jersey in collaboration with NBA star LeBron James, who has been an LFC shareholder since 2011

Ben Doak has revealed he will be “back soon” from injury, having been absent from the Liverpool first team squad in recent weeks

Latest Liverpool FC news – Lucas wants a title!

Takumi Minamino has not made the impact hoped for at new club Monaco, leading to wild claims he could have been signed as a “marketing stunt”

After Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves, there are serious concerns over where they will finish by the end of the season. Here, we explain what they need to avoid their worst-ever Premier League points tally

Man City charges latest

Man City have turned to lawyer Lord Pannick to challenge the Premier League case against them, and could be paid up to £80,000 day for his work, according to The Lawyer. No guilt whatsoever, though!

Many Premier League clubs want to see City kicked out of the division if they are proven guilty, according to Sky Sports

And City’s pursuit of Liverpool target Jude Bellingham could be complicated by the storm engulfing the club, according to the Telegraph

