Jurgen Klopp tried to stay upbeat after Liverpool’s horrible 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, while providing an update on Darwin Nunez‘s shoulder injury.

Here are five key points from Klopp’s press conference…

“A good point”

Yes, Klopp did really describe that as a “good point.”

The manager did, of course, mean in the context of history, with Selhurst Park often a tough ground to visit, but it sticks in the teeth given Palace’s own poor form.

He concluded: “Tough game. We got a point, clean sheet. Let’s carry on.”

Darwin played through the pain vs. Real

Nunez was absent from the squad on Saturday due to the ongoing effects of the shoulder injury suffered against Newcastle a week previous.

Klopp revealed that the striker was given an pain-killing injection to ensure he could start against Real Madrid, but then “got another knock there and the day after he couldn’t move the arm at all.”

“We have to see how long that will take,” he added.

A game too many for Trent

There were a number of contenders for Liverpool’s worst performer on the night, and some will point to Trent Alexander-Arnold as their fall guy.

After a sluggish display – which could, admittedly, have seen him score from a free-kick – the right-back was brought off midway through the second half.

“We thought before the game already if it was one too much for him or whatever,” Klopp admitted.

No movie of this season

Liverpool are unlikely to produce – or if they do, sell – many DVDs of this campaign; one that comes after a historic quadruple push.

“This will not be the season where everybody looks in the history books and says ‘let’s have a look at that season again and again and again’,” Klopp admitted.

“There will not be big movies about it or stuff like this.

“But we have to go through it anyway and we will.”

“We keep going”

Though the mood after Saturday’s 0-0 draw was rightly dour, it is only fair to note that Liverpool are now three games unbeaten in the Premier League with three consecutive clean sheets.

“I see in your eyes and the players’ eyes as well, it looks like we lost the game. We didn’t. It’s like that,” he told journalists.

“We spoiled ourselves with a lot of things, but we cannot suffer because of our own history.

“That would really be a joke.”