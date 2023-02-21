Toni Kroos has joined the Real Madrid squad late ahead of tonight’s clash with Liverpool, with the Spanish club confirming their starting XI.

Kroos was not initially named among the travelling pack for Real’s trip to Anfield this week, but linked up with his team-mates on Tuesday after recovering from injury.

The German midfielder takes his place on the bench for tonight’s Champions League last-16 opener, with their starting lineup now confirmed.

Thibaut Courtois lines up behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, with Eduardo Camavinga shielding as No. 6.

Joining Camavinga in midfield are Luka Modric and Federico Valverde, while Rodrygo is preferred to Dani Ceballos in attack alongside Vinicius Jr. and the fit-again Karim Benzema.

Alongside Kroos and Ceballos on the bench are the likes of Lucas Vazquez, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, though Aurelien Tchouameni still misses out.

Liverpool are set to confirm their matchday squad for the first leg at around 6.45pm, with Darwin Nunez part of the group having shaken off a shoulder issue.

There could be no changes to Jurgen Klopp‘s starting lineup, then, with Spanish youngster Stefan Bajcetic expected to start in midfield.

A total of 12 substitutes are permitted in the Champions League, which could give the likes of Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a place on the bench at least.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Benzema

Substitutes: Lunin, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Vazquez, Kroos, Ceballos, Martin, Arribas, Alvaro