A somewhat more jovial Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle United this weekend, with no new injuries to report at last!

Same squad as Everton

The boss confirmed no new injuries, which is a rarity this season, and that it will be the same squad as vs. Everton on Monday.

That squad saw Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk returning to the bench, and it’s the latter who is most in contention to start on Saturday.

Klopp said Van Dijk looked “absolutely ready” to start when in training on Thursday.

With the injury situation clearing up, then, Klopp said: “Hopefully it stays like this because that’s what you need for consistent performances.”

Praise for Eddie Howe

Klopp was effusive in his praise of Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, insisting that he hasn’t got the Magpies to where they are simply by splashing the cash.

“Eddie is doing an absolutely exceptional job,” he praised.

“The financial possibilities they will have in the future are exceptional but it [their success] is not because of that [so far]. They built on the team they had.”

Calvin Ramsay’s injury

“The most unlucky start to his career” is how Klopp summed up news of Calvin Ramsay having undergone surgery on his knee this week.

Klopp explained that he hopes that Ramsay will look back at the end of his career and think that his first season was his worst.

Bajcetic – “a joy to work with”

A Spanish reporter was in attendance at Kirkby, asking about the player on everyone’s lips at present, Stefan Bajcetic.

Klopp had some lovely words about the 18-year-old, saying he is “an intelligent boy” and a “joy to work with.”

“A top talent, super player. [He] played really, really good so far. Since he has been with us a joy to work with.

“He’s an intelligent boy. An absolute joy to work with. Thiago took him under his wing and a lot of players help him.

“The mix of Serbia and Spain is pretty good for a player!”

Ambitious on Champions League

Speaking about the hopes for the rest of the season, especially with injuries now clearing up, Klopp was quite ambitious about the potential of the Champions League – clearly, there’s revenge wanted against Real Madrid.

The boss even counted how many games it might take to reach the final in Istanbul.

Make us dream, Jurgen!

Carvalho’s absence

Fabio Carvalho hasn’t been in the matchday squad in three of the last four games, something Klopp explained as needing certain types of players from the bench.

“We have to make a squad and he couldn’t make the last one,” said Klopp. “He hasn’t played too often as from my point of view we needed different skills in the games.”

Klopp admitted the player probably isn’t too happy about the situation.