Jurgen Klopp believes Virgil van Dijk is “absolutely ready” to start against Newcastle, with the manager giving an update on four other injuries.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the manager confirmed that there were no new injuries following the 2-0 win over Everton on Monday night.

Thiago and Ibrahima Konate remain out, however, while Calvin Ramsay underwent surgery earlier in the week to correct a serious knee issue.

It would be right to focus on the positives, though, chiefly the availability of Van Dijk, who Klopp suggested will start at St James’ Park this weekend.

“I think so, yeah. Yesterday he looked absolutely ready,” he explained.

“I think today he will look the same and then we will make a decision.”

Asked whether any players would be back from those who missed out in the Merseyside derby, Klopp explained that “nothing happened” and he would have the “same squad.”

“Ibou not yet, Luis [Diaz] not yet, but that’s it pretty much, that’s the only news,” he said.

“Nothing happened on the injury side. Thiago not available, Calvin had surgery and not available. But that’s it.”

Elsewhere in his press conference, Klopp revealed that Ramsay’s knee injury has ended his season, with the right-back only have played twice since his arrival from Aberdeen.

The return of Van Dijk is likely to prompt a change at the back, with Joel Matip due to drop out, but no other alterations are expected.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino should remain part of the squad and are edging closer to full fitness, having both come off the bench earlier in the week.