For only the second time this season, Liverpool could win two away league games in a row and it’s Crystal Palace in their way. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream online around the world.

Two positive results in the league were followed by a humbling midweek defeat, but Liverpool cannot afford to carry the emotions of the latter in tonight’s game.

Results elsewhere have left the door ajar for the Reds to remain in the discussion for a top-four spot, but they need to capitalise and Palace must be treated accordingly.

Selhurst Park is a ground Liverpool have enjoyed in recent seasons, winning in each of their last eight visits. Time to make it nine!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Sunday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can watch Liverpool’s trip to Selhurst Park on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 3 Digitalb, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Csport.tv, Star+, Vivaro Sports+, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Paramount+, Arena Sport 1P, Moja TV, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, Migu, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Skylink, Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Estonia, TV3+ HD, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium, Canal+ Foot, Wow, Nova Sports Premier League, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Spíler1, TV2 Play, SíminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sport 1, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, SPOTV ON, SuperSport Kosova 3, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Prima Sport 1, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Prima Play, Orange Sport 3 Romania, Digi Online, Orange TV Go, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, Skylink, Arena Sport 1 Premium, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, K+ SPORT 1, VieON

