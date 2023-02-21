Champions League nights are back and Liverpool meet the current holders at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 tie. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

For the fifth time in five years, the Reds face off against Los Blancos and are in search of their first win against the Spaniards under Jurgen Klopp.

The manager has urged Anfield to be “totally together, on and off the pitch” once more, showing “our very best face” against another member of European royalty.

It’s a huge night for Liverpool and if you’re feeling nervous, you’re not alone! Into these, Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on CBS, Univision and TUDN in the US, which are available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Real Madrid and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s Champions League clash on the following channels worldwide:

Tring Sport 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN Argentina, Star+, Vivaro Sports, Stan Sport, Sky Sport Austria 1, DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 2, CBC Sport Azerbaijan, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2, ESPN Norte, ESPN, Moja TV, Arena Sport 1P, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect, MAX Sport 3, ESPN Chile, Migu, iQiyi, CCTV-5, QQ Sports Live, Arena Sport 7 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision Sports 4, Cytavision on the Go, Nova Sport 4, Premier Sport 2, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Estonia, TV3+ HD, C More Sport 1, C More Suomi, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct, Adjarasport TV, DAZN1, Cosmote Sport 2 HD, Cosmote Sport 4 HD, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, beIN Sports 3 Hong Kong, M4 Sports, Stöð 2 Sport 2, JioTV, Vidio, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, RTE 2, RTE Player, 5Sport 4K, 5Sport, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253, WOWOW Prime, SPOTV ON, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Viaplay Lithuania, Pickx+ Sports 2, iQiyi, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, TNT Sports, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Spark Sport, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play, Premier FOOTBALL, Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Orange TV Go, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Prima Sport 1, Prima Play, Match! Football 2, Sportbox.ru, Match TV, matchtv.ru, Premier Sport 2, Nova Sport 4, Kanal A, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, C More Sweden, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1, ELTA Sports 1, AIS PLAY, Exxen, TV8, MEGOGO Football 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, SiriusXM FC, CBS, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, FPT Play

You can follow all the action tonight and the whole of the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.