Anfield had a special guest on Monday with comedy legend Will Ferrell in attendance for the Merseyside derby, including a trip to the dressing room.

As Liverpool produced a defiant performance to seal a 2-0 victory over Everton, watching on from the stands was a Hollywood institution.

Established as one of the best comedians of his generation, Ferrell is now branching out into football as part-owner of the MLS franchise Los Angeles FC.

Previously, he has been involved in Soccer Aid events and was managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish and his assistant Ian Rush during the 2012 charity game at Old Trafford.

On Monday night, he was given VIP access for the Merseyside derby, watching the Reds’ comfortable victory as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo both scored.

He was pitchside before the game, applauding the players as they headed out for warmups, with the 55-year-old then visiting the dressing room afterwards.

There he posed for photos with Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, and chatted with Jordan Henderson.

Ferrell’s trip to Anfield comes as part of a whistle-stop tour of football across the UK, having already attended Wrexham’s 3-1 win over Wealdstone on Saturday and then Man City‘s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa the following day.

“This is a trip we’d planned a couple of years ago and kind of got delayed through Covid,” he told Sky Sports at the Etihad.

“It’s a collection of old friends and we’re just seeing four matches in six days. We’re just having a great time.”

With three games down and one to go, it is likely that Ferrell’s next stop is the Emirates, for Arsenal vs. Man City on Wednesday night.