Though Jurgen Klopp described the 3-0 loss to Brighton as the worst game he’d ever seen, Liverpool may have topped it in another 3-0 defeat at Wolves.

Wolves 3-0 Liverpool

Premier League (20), Molineux

February 4, 2023

Goals: Matip OG 6′, Dawson 11′, Neves 71′

Heading into a third meeting with Wolves in a month, Klopp left Fabinho out entirely and, with Darwin Nunez coming in for his first start since the 2-2 draw at Anfield, switched Cody Gakpo to the left flank.

His other change, Joel Matip, was culpable for another early goal, the centre-back dallying as Matheus Nunes sent Hwang Hee-chan through, and eventually it went in off Matip’s foot.

Liverpool were godawful from the start and were 2-0 down within 11 minutes, as they struggled to deal with a set-piece and allowed Craig Dawson to hammer home.

His roving runs forward were the main source of half-chances for the Reds, but Matip’s defensive work was lacking, with Klopp roaring at him from the touchline after he allowed Nunes through for an effort well saved by Alisson.

There were few real opportunities for Liverpool, with Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah perhaps going closest, in another awful first-half display.

HT: Wolves 2-0 Liverpool

There were no changes at the break but Liverpool were slightly improved after returning to the field, with more of the ball and more options with the movement of Nunez up front.

The openings kept falling to Keita on the edge of the box, but the Guinean continually struggled to strike it clearly, that No. 8 shirt still weighing heavily on him almost five years on.

A brilliant long ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold sent Nunez through for a one-on-one with Jose Sa, but taking it down on the run the striker blasted straight at the ‘keeper.

Liverpool’s sustained pressure only played into Wolves‘ hands, with two substitutes combining on the counter as Joao Moutinho sent Adama Troare through, the winger spotting Ruben Neves’ third-man run for a cross and well-taken finish.

“Sacked in the morning” rang down from the stands at Molineux, and while there is no chance of Klopp being given his marching orders, this abysmal run shows the size of the task at hand for the Reds boss.

Defeat, and a deserved one, keeps Liverpool in 10th after 20 games played.

TIA Man of the Match: Stefan Bajcetic

Referee: Paul Tierney

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri (Jonny 84′); Lemina (Podence 83′), Neves, Nunes; Sarabia (Moutinho 60′), Cunha (Jimenez 60′), Hwang (Traore 42′)

Subs not used: Bentley, Collins, Bueno, Hodge

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson (Tsimikas 85′); Bajcetic (Elliott 77′), Keita (Henderson 65′), Thiago (Milner 85′); Salah, Gakpo (Oxlade-Chamberlain 85′), Nunez

Subs not used: Kelleher, Phillips, Jones, Carvalho

Next match: Everton (H) – Premier League – Monday, February 13, 8pm (GMT)