10 key things to know ahead of Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Liverpool travel to the south coast looking to follow up on Sunday’s historic 7-0 win over Man United and continue a positive run of form.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Premier League (26) | Vitality Stadium

March 11, 2023 | 12.30pm (GMT)

Liverpool can, temporarily at least, move into fourth spot on Saturday lunchtime with a win over Bournemouth.

The Reds equalled a Premier League record with a 9-0 thumping in the reverse fixture back in August but will anticipate a much sterner test this time around.

A 4-3 thriller in December 2016 was the last time the Cherries went home with the spoils in this fixture, with Liverpool winning the last seven meetings.

Here are 10 things you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

1. One goal in seven for the hosts

The Vitality Stadium has typically been a happy hunting ground for Liverpool since Bournemouth‘s promotion to the top flight in 2015.

It was the first time in the club’s history that they had reached such heights, but goals against Liverpool have been difficult to come by.

The Cherries have netted just once in the last seven meetings between the two sides, recording just one solo victory with a 4-3 thriller in 2016.

2. No new injuries

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-Bournemouth press conference that there were no new injury concerns following the victory over Man United, something we always like to hear.

Luis Diaz, Thiago and Joe Gomez, however, remain unavailable for the weekend.

The manager hopes to have Diaz and Gomez back after the international break but is still unsure of a timeline for Thiago‘s return.

“All three [are] not available, different stages I would say,” Klopp explained. “Joey might be able to train beginning of the week, Luis I hope during next week, Thiago we will see.”

3. Solanke faces his old teammates

Liverpool and Bournemouth have done plenty of business in recent years, the striker’s switch to the Vitality being the latest.

Things started brightly for the forward on the south coast, however, the No. 9 has registered just three league goals this season and is without a goal since his strike against Leeds in November.

Solanke featured for 45 minutes during the record defeat at Anfield earlier this season and will be hoping for a better showing in front of his own supporters.

Meanwhile, Matias Vina, David Brooks and Junior Stanislas are expected to miss out for the Cherries, while a decision on Jefferson Lerma will be a late one.

Possible Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Stephens, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Traore; Solanke

4. Room for improvement on the road

The manager also spoke about his team’s struggles away from home this season, it’s no wonder too.

The Reds have won just three of their 12 away league games this season, and Klopp referenced the importance of replicating the levels shown at Anfield.

“We have to show consistency there as well,” he said. “We have to step up, we have to make sure that we create the atmosphere on the pitch.”

5. What can we expect the midfield to look like?

Fabinho has made a timely return to form after 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic took his place in the side.

Liverpool set up with a midfield of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott at home to Man United, but Bajcetic will be hoping that he can continue to make an impact in the side and Naby Keita, who has returned to training, also provides an option.

James Milner and Curtis Jones, who both came off the bench against Man United, could potentially be in the manager’s thoughts for this one.

Predicted Reds XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

6. First lunchtime away day since October

The game falls into BT Sport’s 12.30pm slot and is the first time Liverpool will feature as visitors since the trip to Nottingham Forest earlier in the season.

Shame it’s at Bournemouth and demands travelling fans to make travelling arrangements at ungodly hours. Will organisers ever learn?

The Reds will be hoping to improve upon their showing at Forest, where a dismal performance saw Liverpool fall to a 1-0 defeat, cutting us further adrift from those at the top.

Those without a BT Sport subscription can follow all of the action on This Is Anfield’s live blog, which will be available shortly before kickoff.

7. Record breakers in August

Liverpool would have to go a long way to match the heroics of the reverse fixture earlier this season, even if they had a taste of it just six days previous.

The 9-0 thrashing was a Premier League record, with braces from Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino contributing to a memorable afternoon at Anfield.

Three points of any description would suffice on this occasion, Reds!

8. Referee under a microscope

John Brooks will take charge of Saturday’s fixture despite being at the centre of a number of refereeing controversies in recent weeks.

Forest boss Steve Cooper called for a review into Brooks’ performance following a 2-2 draw with Everton, with a contentious penalty decision costing Cooper’s side.

It comes just weeks after Brooks was forced to stand down from his duties after a VAR error cost Brighton an important goal during their trip to Crystal Palace.

One of the two fixtures he was replaced for was the Merseyside derby, where Liverpool swept aside their relegation-threatened neighbours 2-0 for bragging rights and restored top-four hopes.

9. A relegation dogfight for the hosts

Bournemouth find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s clash.

It is, however, a tightly-packed bottom half, and a win would lift them out of danger and into 16th place ahead of West Ham.

There is still plenty of time for the Cherries to turn things around, with teams as high as Crystal Palace in 12th only five points off the drop zone.

10. Follow the match with us

Liverpool’s trip to Bournemouth will be shown live on BT Sport 1 at 12.30pm.

You can also keep on top of all the action on our live blog, which will be available from 11.45am – with Adam Beattie to keep you informed and entertained throughout.

Another win please, Liverpool.