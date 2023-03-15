★ PREMIUM
15 photos as Gerrard strikes for LFC Legends, Adam debuts & double-agent Keane

The Liverpool Legends dusted off their boots and donned the red shirt again, with Steven Gerrard and Mark Gonzalez on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win over Celtic.

With the sun shining and Jamie Webster having got Anfield in the mood with a rendition of Kop classics, the crowd – boosted by 4,000 Celtic fans – was more than up for the occasion.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge made up the Reds’ management team for the match once again, with Gerrard, Dirk Kuyt, Luis Garcia and Sami Hyypia involved on the pitch.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's manager Sir Kenny Dalglish (R) before the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Ragnar Klavan made his legends debut, as too Charlie Adam, the pair handed the baton to help make it three legends wins on the spin after back-to-back victories over Man United in 2022.

And Gerrard did not disappoint in that regard, converting from the spot to make it 1-0 with the calmness we saw time and time again throughout his career.

His celebration in front of the Celtic fans, having been constantly jeered, was particularly enjoyable to witness!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard scores the opening goal from a penalty kick during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty kick during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It will never get old seeing Stevie in a Liverpool shirt.

Not to be outdone, though, Gonzalez was on the scoresheet for the third legends game in a row to make it 2-0, he cannot be stopped.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's Mark González celebrates after scoring the second goal during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's Mark González celebrates after scoring the second goal during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The occasion gave us another glimpse of Sami Hyypia…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's Sami Hyypiä during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

As well as 37-year-old Adam, who only retired in September…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's Charlie Adam during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Robbie Keane donned the No. 7…for both teams. It’s a good job he ended in Liverpool colours, wise choice Robbie.

Martin Skrtel is still rocking a head full of hair…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's Martin Škrtel during the pre-match warm-up before the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ian Rush certainly enjoyed the match, here is with Klavan and Keane…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's manager Ian Rush after the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

And how about these two legends, what a sight this is. The winning manager congratulates the winning captain…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's manager Kenny Dalglish (L) embraces captain Steven Gerrard after the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard after the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Another win in the books, another legends game to remember and valuable funds raised for charity. You can’t get much better than that.

Here are your winning legends…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's Legends during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool legends squad: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Charlie Adam, Momo Sissoko, Gary McAllister, Mark Gonzalez, Albert Riera, Salif Diao, Robbie Keane, Dirk Kuyt, Djibril Cisse, Luis Garcia

