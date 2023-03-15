The Liverpool Legends dusted off their boots and donned the red shirt again, with Steven Gerrard and Mark Gonzalez on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win over Celtic.

With the sun shining and Jamie Webster having got Anfield in the mood with a rendition of Kop classics, the crowd – boosted by 4,000 Celtic fans – was more than up for the occasion.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge made up the Reds’ management team for the match once again, with Gerrard, Dirk Kuyt, Luis Garcia and Sami Hyypia involved on the pitch.

Ragnar Klavan made his legends debut, as too Charlie Adam, the pair handed the baton to help make it three legends wins on the spin after back-to-back victories over Man United in 2022.

And Gerrard did not disappoint in that regard, converting from the spot to make it 1-0 with the calmness we saw time and time again throughout his career.

His celebration in front of the Celtic fans, having been constantly jeered, was particularly enjoyable to witness!

It will never get old seeing Stevie in a Liverpool shirt.

Not to be outdone, though, Gonzalez was on the scoresheet for the third legends game in a row to make it 2-0, he cannot be stopped.

The occasion gave us another glimpse of Sami Hyypia…

As well as 37-year-old Adam, who only retired in September…

Robbie Keane donned the No. 7…for both teams. It’s a good job he ended in Liverpool colours, wise choice Robbie.

Martin Skrtel is still rocking a head full of hair…

Ian Rush certainly enjoyed the match, here is with Klavan and Keane…

And how about these two legends, what a sight this is. The winning manager congratulates the winning captain…

Another win in the books, another legends game to remember and valuable funds raised for charity. You can’t get much better than that.

Here are your winning legends…

Liverpool legends squad: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Charlie Adam, Momo Sissoko, Gary McAllister, Mark Gonzalez, Albert Riera, Salif Diao, Robbie Keane, Dirk Kuyt, Djibril Cisse, Luis Garcia