Liverpool stormed to their biggest-ever win against Man United and Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his players after a 7-0 masterpiece.

Here are the key bits from Klopp’s post-Man United press conference…

Don’t forget about Salah!

Mo Salah broke Robbie Fowler’s record as Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, netting the Reds’ fourth and sixth of the evening to bring his tally to 129.

The Egyptian’s first goal levelled the record before breaking it with a second after 83 minutes.

What makes Salah’s latest record even more impressive is the fact he did it in 61 games fewer than Fowler.

Klopp wanted to make sure his goalscorer’s achievement wasn’t forgotten, saying: “Tonight Mo Salah achieved something really, really special.

“We should not forget that just because we are used to him scoring all these goals.

“He’s a very special player and a very special boy, and he should be really proud of that.”

Gakpo makes his mark

Since signing in January, Cody Gakpo has gradually integrated himself into the team and seems to be Klopp’s first choice to take over in Roberto Firmino‘s position.

The Dutch international netted twice against United and Klopp explained how Gakpo “played in the most difficult area of the pitch against a man-marking side.”

The boss also spoke about “how well he kept himself on his feet and had an overview for everybody else,” the latter being a key aspect of Firmino’s game.

The need for consistency

While Sunday’s victory was full of promise, we’ve been here before this season with big wins over Bournemouth and Rangers, as well as beating Man City at Anfield.

Klopp said the performance was Liverpool’s best for a “long, long time,” and added: “In a way, I think everyone saw how good the boys could be.”

But the manager knows Liverpool “need consistency,” saying: “We need results and it will not always be like this.

“You have to dominate football games if we can, and today we could.”

The team’s ability wasn’t in doubt

Despite their poor season, Liverpool can still beat anybody on their day, especially at Anfield, and Klopp tried to explain the Reds’ recent upturn in results.

“The main difference is we have pretty much all players available which is super helpful,” the German said.

“You could see today and the other night against Wolves as well, that obviously having Diogo [Jota] back is super important so we can give the boys breaks here and there.”

