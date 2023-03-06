Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Man United was a joyous occasion for Reds everywhere and the internet did its best after the game to make us laugh, sometimes at our rivals’ expense.

Scrolling through social media hasn’t always been fun this season but it comes alive when supporters are in the mood to celebrate.

Here are some of the best and funniest reactions since the full-time whistle.

A contrast of emotions

On co-commentary for Sky Sports were Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, and it was clearly a day for the Liverpool legend to enjoy.

Here are the pair’s reactions to Liverpool’s goals:

Jamie Carragher's reaction for all SEVEN Liverpool goals! ? pic.twitter.com/s1ldBdRdP0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

Well played Kelly Cates

To the bemusement of the former Reds in the studio, Neville had insisted that Man United were the better team in the first half.

This sparked a debate that presenter Kelly Cates, daughter of Kenny Dalglish, had to close down.

Here’s how she ended the show:

That final line from Kelly Cates ?? Perfectly delivered after the studio discussion ? pic.twitter.com/wetrS0WQUb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

Sent for the Echo

The perfect GIF doesn’t exis….. *Picks jaw up off floor* pic.twitter.com/TUpJYMN4hc — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 5, 2023

Salah was at his stunning best for the Reds and he gave Lisandro Martinez a nightmare evening, turning the Argentinian inside out before feeding Cody Gakpo, who dinked delightfully over David De Gea for Liverpool’s third.

Fans took delight in how the Egyptian made a fool of the opposition defender:

Salah sent Martinez looking for the exit door. pic.twitter.com/9KceQNF0oM — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 5, 2023

Martinez is still looking for Salah ?? pic.twitter.com/srwK7ZD7He — ????? ? (@TheMahleek) March 6, 2023

Goldbridge was on form as usual…

The Man United YouTuber had some funny reactions to Liverpool’s goals. Well, funny to us Liverpool fans anyway!

Mark Goldbridge reacts to all seven of Liverpool’s goals vs Manchester United #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/Q7iPSV5XLO — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) March 5, 2023

Seven. That’s right, seven!

We’re allowed to enjoy our biggest-ever win over our greatest rivals…

This photo was sent in from Malta by a happy This Is Anfield reader:

Let’s finish with a work of art…

And here’s the original image for you to enjoy: