★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

A work of art & “they didn’t even play that well” – The funniest reactions to Liverpool’s demolition of Man United

Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Man United was a joyous occasion for Reds everywhere and the internet did its best after the game to make us laugh, sometimes at our rivals’ expense.

Scrolling through social media hasn’t always been fun this season but it comes alive when supporters are in the mood to celebrate.

Here are some of the best and funniest reactions since the full-time whistle.

A contrast of emotions

On co-commentary for Sky Sports were Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, and it was clearly a day for the Liverpool legend to enjoy.

Here are the pair’s reactions to Liverpool’s goals:

Well played Kelly Cates

To the bemusement of the former Reds in the studio, Neville had insisted that Man United were the better team in the first half.

This sparked a debate that presenter Kelly Cates, daughter of Kenny Dalglish, had to close down.

Here’s how she ended the show:

Sent for the Echo

Salah was at his stunning best for the Reds and he gave Lisandro Martinez a nightmare evening, turning the Argentinian inside out before feeding Cody Gakpo, who dinked delightfully over David De Gea for Liverpool’s third.

Fans took delight in how the Egyptian made a fool of the opposition defender:

Goldbridge was on form as usual…

The Man United YouTuber had some funny reactions to Liverpool’s goals. Well, funny to us Liverpool fans anyway!

Seven. That’s right, seven!

We’re allowed to enjoy our biggest-ever win over our greatest rivals…

This photo was sent in from Malta by a happy This Is Anfield reader:

Let’s finish with a work of art…

And here’s the original image for you to enjoy:

Liverpool 7-0 Man United, humilated, 2023 (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks